LaGuardia Terminal B maintains elite 5-star status from Skytrax

LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B has gained a coveted terminal rating.

LaGuardia Gateway Partners(LGP), the private entity managing and redeveloping LaGuardia Terminal B, announced on Thursday, Feb 27, that Terminal B has once again earned Skytrax’s 5-Star Terminal Rating.

The renewed rating solidifies Terminal B’s status as a global airport leader. The distinction comes two years after Terminal B made history as the first airport terminal in North America to be named the World’s Best New Airport Terminal by Skytrax.

Since 2023, Terminal B has implemented several enhancements, including more electrified seating in the dining and waiting areas, improved signage showing walking distances, and upgraded music in pedestrian spaces. Recent upgrades to Terminal B include the Atrium Business & Conference Center, the Chase Sapphire Lounge, and new dining partners, including Starbucks and MeltShop.

Beginning in 1999, the World Airport Star Rating was used globally as a benchmark of quality evaluation for the aviation industry. Ratings are scaled between a 1-Star and 5-Star level following am audit of facilities and staff services to travelers. Other rating assessments include physical attributes, such as terminal, layout, maintenance, and cleanliness. A service rating is also considered, which looks at airport staff efficiency, consistency, and friendliness. The Star Rating is a unified rating used consistently across the aviation industry, and all airports are assessed using the same rating criteria.

Local aviation industry stakeholders reacted to the news on Thursday.

Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole praised LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B for its second 5-star Skytrax rating. “At our two five-star terminals—LaGuardia’s Terminal B and Newark’s Terminal A—spacious, modern terminals with world-class amenities and engaging public art are setting a new standard for air travel,” O’Toole said in a statement.

Stewart Steeves, Chief Operating Officer of Vantage Group and Chair of the Board of Directors of LaGuardia Gateway Partners, added that retaining the Skytrax 5-star rating for a second time shows how Terminal B maintains best-in-class operations and experiences for guests.

“We are thrilled to see Terminal B retain its prestigious 5-star Skytrax rating, reaffirming our mission to create an airport experience that is second to none,” added Suzette Noble, Chief Executive Officer of LaGuardia Gateway Partners. “This distinction reflects the hard work, innovation, and dedication of our entire team. We will continue to evolve, listen to our travelers, and push the boundaries of what an airport can offer, setting new standards for comfort, convenience, and service from curb to gate.”

Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted added that LaGuardia Terminal B’s recent 5-Star Airport Terminal Rating adds it to one of 22 airports and terminals worldwide to achieve the highest Skytrax rating.”Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport offers customers an excellent range of facilities, with excellent wayfinding and signage, high standards of staff service, and some very nice design and art features.”