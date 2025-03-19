LIJ Forest Hills among top hospitals for patient safety for second consecutive year

LIJ Forest Hills Hospital was recognized with a Patient Safety Excellence Award for the second year in a row.

Long Island Jewish (LIJ) Forest Hills Hospital, located at 102-01 66th Rd., has been recognized for its exceptional patient safety standards, earning a 2025 Patient Safety Excellence Award from Healthgrades.

The hospital ranked among the top 5% of hospitals nationwide for patient safety for the second consecutive year. It is one of five Northwell Health hospitals to receive the award consistently, alongside Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital, Huntington Hospital, and Plainview Hospital.

LIJ Forest Hills Hospital serves as a Level II Perinatal Center and a Baby-Friendly designated hospital, providing advanced maternity and neonatal care. It is also certified by the American Heart Association as a designated stroke center, underscoring its commitment to specialized medical care and patient safety.

“We are incredibly proud to receive the Healthgrades 2025 Patient Safety Excellence Award for the second consecutive year,” said Lorraine Chambers Lewis, president of Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital.

Lewis added that the recognition represents LIJ Forest Hills Hospital’s commitment and dedication to providing safe, high-quality care to all patients. “Delivering the highest standard of healthcare while ensuring patient safety remains our top priority,” she said.

Healthgrades’ analysis evaluated 4,500 hospitals nationwide from 2021 to 2023. The results showed that Medicare patients had 173,280 preventable safety events.

Patients receiving treatment in hospitals that received the 2025 Patient Safety Excellence Award have a significantly lower chance of experiencing one of the four leading safety indicators.

Statistically, 54% are less likely to experience in-hospital falls resulting in fractures than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals, and 55% are less likely to experience a collapsed lung due to a procedure or surgery in or around the chest than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.

Additionally, 69% of patients are less likely to get pressure or bed sores than patients treated at a nonrecipient hospital and 72% less likely to have catheter-related bloodstream than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.

Lulu Ibanez, executive director of quality management at LIJ Forest Hills Hospital, shared that being named among the top 5% of hospitals for patient safety is an extraordinary honor. “We are committed to excellence in patient care and embed safety protocols to provide the best outcomes for our patients. This recognition is a testament to our entire team and their efforts to improve the culture of safety in the hospital continually,” Ibanez said.