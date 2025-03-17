Lime e-scooter ridership skyrockets in NYC despite winter weather: report

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

E-scooter ridership in New York City is setting new records just months after the city expanded its Bronx-based e-scooter share program to eastern Queens, according to a report from Lime.

Lime, one of the three companies participating in the program, announced on Tuesday that riders have already taken more than 200,000 trips in 2025—despite winter conditions. In February alone, 12,693 Lime riders logged 99,427 trips, marking a 79% increase from the same month in 2024 and a staggering 325% jump from 2023.

Additionally, half of all Lime trips in February occurred during peak commute hours, which is part of an ongoing trend of last year’s ridership, which saw Bronx and Queens riders use Lime for their full commutes or to connect with MTA subways, buses, Metro-North, or the Long Island Railroad.

Nicole Yearwood, senior manager of government relations at Lime, said the micro-mobility company is thrilled to see strong ridership numbers starting in 2025.

“In 2024, New York stood out as the city with the most rides during the morning between 4 a.m. -9 a.m., and it is exciting that our riders in the Bronx and Queens are continuing to use e-scooters to get them where they need to go,” Yearwood said.

The company has invested $10 million in New York and plans to invest $8 million more annually in its operations, focusing on safe riding and proper parking.

Lime previously announced a commitment to invest $2.5 million annually in operations and technology campaigns in Queens.

The micro-mobility company shared the news with QNS in September 2024. It planned to invest $1.5 million into its Queens programming within that year and $2.5 million annually starting in 2025 to address community feedback about e-scooter parking and safety. Part of the investment includes revamping its locally hired Foot Patrol team, which now deploys squads based on real-time data and community feedback to address misplaced and sparked e-scooters in service areas.

Lime is also investing in its Queens operations by upgrading hardware and technology and expanding its workforce with locally hired staff.

In October 2024, Lime launched “Lime Parking Wardens,” offering incentives for riders who park their e-scooters properly. The company believes it will improve rider behavior with the potential rewards of free rides and prizes.