Transportation

Travel advisory: Long-term ramp closure on Van Wyck Expressway to Belt Parkway begins March 10

By QNS News Team Posted on
Van Wyck Expressway ramp to Belt Parkway closing for five months starting March 10.
(NYSDOT)

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has announced a long-term closure of Exit 1A from the northbound Van Wyck Expressway (I-678) to the eastbound Belt Parkway in Queens, beginning Monday, March 10, at 10 a.m. and continuing through Friday, Aug. 22, at 6 a.m., weather permitting.

The closure is part of NYSDOT’s Van Wyck Expressway Capacity and Access Improvements Project (Contract 3) and is necessary to facilitate a bridge replacement. Motorists traveling northbound on the Van Wyck Expressway seeking access to the eastbound Belt Parkway will need to follow a designated detour via Nassau Expressway. Drivers should merge onto Nassau Expressway, follow signs to the southbound JFK Expressway, and take Exit 2N to reach the eastbound Belt Parkway.

NYSDOT urges drivers to plan accordingly, slow down in work zones, and follow posted detour signs. Fines are doubled for speeding in work zones, and multiple speeding violations could result in license suspension.

For real-time travel updates, motorists can visit 511NY.org, call 511, or download the 511NY mobile app. NYSDOT updates can also be found on Twitter and Facebook.

