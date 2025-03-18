Third incident on 7 line in five days as man hit by train at 111th Street station in Corona Tuesday

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A man was struck by a 7 train at the 111th Street subway station in Corona early Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide attempt.

It was the third incident on the 7 line in five days after a man was killed when he jumped in front of a Manhattan-bound train at the 103rd St.-Corona Plaza station on Thursday afternoon, and a 13-year-old boy was critically injured while subway surfing at the 111th St. station on Friday morning.

Police responded to a 911 call of a man in need of aid at 2:20 a.m. at the 111th Street station on Tuesday, and the MTA motorman told officers that he saw the 24-year-old man on the edge of the Manhattan-bound platform with open arms who proceeded to fall backward in front of his train, according to a law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation.

The operator did not have enough time to stop the train, and it struck the man. First responders found him pinned under the 7 train, conscious and alert, but he sustained serious injuries to both legs. EMS rushed the injured man to Elmhurst Hospital, according to the FDNY, where he was listed in serious but stable condition. There is no criminality suspected, an NYPD spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Service was suspended along the 7 line from 40th St-Lowery St. to the Main St.-Flushing station, and 34 St.-bound 7 trains ran on the express tracks from Mets-Willets Point to 74th St. while emergency crews responded to the 111th St. subway station, according to the MTA. Full service was restored in both directions by 4:30 a.m., in time for the morning rush.