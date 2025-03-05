Man stabbed multiple times during street altercation in Jamaica, suspect at large: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly stabbed a man he was arguing with multiple times with a knife on a residential block in Jamaica.

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica are still looking for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man multiple times after the two became embroiled in an argument on the night of Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The 37-year-old victim was walking past 90-25 170th St. in Jamaica when he encountered a stranger who may have been drinking alcohol from a bottle in a brown bag. An argument ensued, and it escalated into violence when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim twice in the back and twice in his forearm, causing multiple lacerations, police said Tuesday. The perpetrator ran off, traveling eastbound on Jamaica Avenue toward 175th Street.

The victim was transported by private means to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect on Tuesday and described him as having a dark complexion with black hair and a goatee. He wore a black winter jacket over a black and red hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and yellow sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through March 2, the 103rd Precinct has reported 118 felony assaults so far in 2025, 23 more than the 95 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 24.2%, according to the most recent CompStat report.