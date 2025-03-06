Man wanted for lewd act, forcible touching on Q44 bus in Flushing: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect for allegedly performing a lewd act before groping a young woman on board an MTA Q44 bus last month.

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing are looking for a sleazy soccer fan who groped a 19-year-old woman after he flashed her and pleasured himself on board a Q44 MTA bus last month.

The incident occurred on the night of Thursday, Feb. 27, on the bus near Northern Boulevard just after 8:30 p.m. when the shaggy-haired deviant approached the victim and exposed himself to her while performing a lewd act before grabbing her rear end, police said Wednesday.

The woman was not injured during the gross encounter, and the suspect remains at large.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect showing him on the Q44 bus. He has unkempt black hair, a thin dark goatee, a light complexion with a medium build. He wore a white Emirates long-sleeved shirt with black strips down the arms, black pants, black and gray sneakers and a tan backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this forcible touching incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through March 2, the 109th Precinct has reported five transit crimes so far in 2025, two more than the three reported at the same point last year, an increase of 66.7%, according to the latest CompStat report. The precinct also reported 19 sex crimes so far this year, the same number of cases at the same point in 2024, according to CompStat.