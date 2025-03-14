Man wanted in sexual abuse case involving 12-year-old girl inside Elmhurst supermarket: NYPD

NYPD’s Queens Child Abuse Squad is searching for this suspect in a sexual abuse case inside an Elmhurst supermarket on Thursday.

The NYPD’s Queens Child Abuse Squad is investigating a sexual abuse case involving a 12-year-old girl in Elmhurst on Thursday afternoon.

Police from the 110th Precinct reported that the youngster was inside a supermarket at 82-66 Broadway across the street from Moore Homestead Playground when a stranger approached her, touched the victim’s buttocks and then exited the location on foot in an unknown direction. The girl was not injured during the encounter, police said Friday.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect walking through an aisle in the supermarket and described him as approximately 25 to 35 years old, with a slim build and black hair. He wore a black coat over a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this sexual abuse investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through March 9, the 110th Precinct has reported 22 sex crimes so far in 2025, two fewer than the two dozen reported at the same point last year, a decline of 8.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report.