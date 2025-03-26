Masked robbers tie up women in $1.1M Kew Gardens home invasion: NYPD

Detectives are searching for a group of masked robbers who carried out a violent home invasion in Kew Gardens last week, restraining two women and stealing more than $1 million worth of valuables.

According to police, the incident occurred around 7:36 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, near the intersection of Mayfair Road and 116th Street.

Sources familiar with the investigation said a 53-year-old woman, employed as a nanny at the residence, had just put three children to bed and was taking out the trash when she noticed a white 2021 Toyota RAV4 pull up in front of the home. Five masked individuals exited the vehicle and allegedly pushed her to the ground before forcing their way inside.

Once inside, the suspects used duct tape to bind both the nanny and the 36-year-old female homeowner, police said. Surveillance footage shows the hooded suspects rushing through the front door.

With the women restrained, the intruders proceeded to ransack the home, making off with assorted jewelry, handbags, clothing, and other items. The total value of the stolen property was estimated at approximately $1,105,000, authorities said.

The suspects fled the scene in the same vehicle, which was driven by an unidentified accomplice, police said. No injuries were reported despite the presence of young children in the home at the time of the incident.

The case is being investigated by the 102nd Precinct. No arrests have been made as of yet.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.