Mets’ Citi Field wins Best Baseball Stadium Food award, partners with Allagash Brewing for 2025 season

As the New York Mets enter the 2025 season with aspirations of building a dynasty on the field, the organization has already accomplished it in the kitchen. For the third consecutive year, Citi Field has been named the winner of USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for Best Baseball Stadium Food.

The ballpark was nominated by a panel of experts relevant to the process, including editors from USA Today and 10Best.com, relevant expert contributors and other sources for Gannett properties. Winners from the pool of nominees were voted online by the public.

“We are thrilled that for the third year in a row, Citi Field will be honored for its outstanding cuisine options, this time as Best Baseball Stadium food in the country,” Mets Vice President of Ballpark Experience James Benesh said. “We appreciate this award as it was voted on by our fans. It means a lot to the organization for Citi Field to maintain its reputation as one of the top culinary destinations in sports and entertainment. We pride ourselves on creating the best ballpark experience for our fans, and high-quality food options are a key component of the fan experience.”

Citi Field prides itself on having dining options as diverse as the borough of Queens. Some of these options include Pat LaFrieda’s Original Filet Mignon Steak Sandwich, Wok n’ Roll’s Cinnamon Bun Eggroll and Pig Beach BBQ. The team has also partnered with multiple celebrity chefs to bring their menus to the stadium. These chefs include Judy Joo, Adam Richman, JJ Johnson and Kwame Onwuachi.

Aramark Senior Executive Chef Jason Eksterowicz has been overseeing the culinary options at Citi Field since joining the Mets organization in the winter of 2017. He applies modern techniques when it comes to finding and/or making great food, using fresh local and sustainable ingredients to reinterpret dishes that may be traditional or classic.

Other members of the culinary team at Citi Field include Executive Sous Chef Paul Horowitz, Executive Pastry Chef Julie Elkind, Chef de Cuisine for Concessions Luis Paulino, Chef de Cuisine for Catering Thomas Giovanniello, Chef de Cuisine for the Clover Level Tim Clemente, Chef de Cuisine of the Metro Market John Sisto, Chef de Cuisine of the Suites Gustavo Aseng, Chef de Cuisine of the Commissary Gil Faccio and Chef de Cuisine Darius Logan.

In addition to receiving this honor the Mets also announced that the Maine-based Allagash Brewing Company will be coming to Citi Field in 2025. The beer brand will be available throughout Citi Field during Mets home games, concerts and other events. It will also have a dedicated bar at Section 311 of the Excelsior level, the Allagash Alley Bar.

“From our home in Maine, we’re lucky to have built a dedicated fan base in New York City. We’ve been a part of the New York beer scene for decades, and this partnership will deepen our connection to fans in Queens, the five boroughs and the entire New York metropolitan area,” Allagash Brewing Company Founder Rob Tod said. “We’re excited to continue to deliver on our mission to give people new and exciting experiences with beer. Not to mention, we’re big baseball fans here at Allagash.”

“We’re excited to welcome Allagash Brewing to our award-winning lineup for food and beverage options here at Citi Field for the upcoming season,” Mets Vice President of Ballpark Experience James Benesh said. “Allagash already has a strong following in the New York City region, and we are thrilled to provide our fans another top beverage option whenever they join us this season.”

The Citi Field dining guide will soon be viewable on Mets.com as the 2025 home opener approaches. Tickets for Mets home games can be bought at Mets.com/Tickets or by calling (718)-507-8499.