Middle Village welcomes new Little Caesars restaurant, grand opening set for April 12

Little Caesars held a soft opening Tuesday for its brand-new restaurant at 61-19 Fresh Pond Rd, which is a nice boost to the local economy and the pizza-loving community of Middle Village.

This new location promises to bring fresh pizza, a convenient dining experience, and employment opportunities to the area. The 1,200-square-foot restaurant will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m., offering a variety of Little Caesars’ signature products.

Little Caesars is expected to create 16 new jobs for the local community. These positions will be available to local residents who want to join a growing and respected franchise.

To kick off this exciting new chapter, Little Caesars is hosting a grand opening celebration on Saturday, April 12. The public is invited to attend the festivities, which will include giveaways, contests, and plenty of opportunities to sample Little Caesars’ menu items.

Guests will have a chance to win a variety of products, including ‘Hot-N-Ready’ pizza, ‘Crazy Bread,’ ‘Caesar Wings,’ ‘Crazy Puffs,’ and exclusive Little Caesars merchandise. More details about the grand opening event are expected to be announced soon, but it promises to be a fun and lively occasion for families and pizza lovers of all ages.

The new location is the franchisee’s third Little Caesars restaurant to open in New York City. Franchisee Joumana Lollobrigida expressed her personal excitement about the opening.

“As a New York native, opening our third Little Caesars in the city feels incredibly special,” said Lollobrigida. “Being part of the Little Caesars family and contributing to its continued expansion in New York is a huge honor. We’re excited to continue offering the high quality and value Little Caesars is known for, now to even more New Yorkers!”

Lollobrigida also shared that her family has a long history in the fast-food industry, which has been a driving factor in the success of her latest venture.

“My family started this network of fast food franchises in 1984, beginning with a Dunkin’ Donuts on Queens Boulevard. Since then, we’ve grown to have about half of our locations here in New York and the other half in Tampa. Little Caesars is the latest addition to our family of franchises, with our first store opening in March 2024, followed by another in November. This will be our third, and it’s a great location,” Lollobrigida explained.

As part of its commitment to providing a quick and convenient experience, Little Caesars is also known for offering ‘Pizza Portal’ pickup, a self-service mobile order pickup station that allows customers to easily grab their pizzas without interacting with staff.

Little Caesars, headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, has been a leader in the global pizza industry for over six decades. It started out as a family-owned restaurant.

Founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959, the brand has expanded to become the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with thousands of locations across 50 U.S. states and 29 countries and territories.

As Little Caesars continues to expand its footprint, the company remains committed to its foundational principles of quality, value, and convenience. The newly opened location in Middle Village exemplifies this approach, offering customers affordable pizza options while also generating local employment opportunities and contributing to the neighborhood economy.

The brand’s widespread recognition has been bolstered by its long-standing mascot, the iconic Little Caesar character, a familiar figure in its national marketing campaigns. Its role as the official pizza sponsor of the NFL has further enhanced its visibility, reinforcing its appeal among both sports enthusiasts and pizza consumers nationwide.