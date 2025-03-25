Quantcast
Things to Do

Photos: Mr. and Mrs. Met meet fans at Queens Center Mall ahead of 2025 Mets season

By Ethan Marshall and Ramy Mahmoud Posted on
meet and greet
Fans get their pictures taken with Mr. and Mrs. Met during the meet and greet at Queens Center Mall.
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

As the New York Mets prepare for the start of the 2025 baseball season with high expectations, the Queens Center Mall hosted a special meet and greet with Mr. and Mrs. Met on Saturday, March 22, from 1-3 p.m.

Mets fans arriving at the Queens Center Mall for the meet and greet with Mr. and Mrs. Met. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Fans of all ages, many of whom were clad in Mets shirts and/or hats, got to meet the iconic mascots and had the opportunity to get their pictures taken with the dynamic duo.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The mascots were joined at the festivities by the Mets dance team: the Queens Crew. DJ Saturn also played live music at the event for the Queens Crew and attendees to dance along to.

The Queens Crew at Queens Center Mall. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Mr. and Mrs. Met dance with the Queens Crew at the Queens Center Mall. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
DJ Saturn playing music for the Queens Crew and attendees of the meet and greet with Mr. and Mrs. Met to dance along to. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Various items were given away to participants who spun a prize wheel. Some of the prizes included free Mets memorabilia and clothing and an unstuffed Build-A-Bear, courtesy of the Mets and the Build-A-Bear Workshop within the mall. Coupons for meal deals at Applebee’s and Chick-fil-A were also available to win at the wheel.

A young attendee of the meet and greet spinning the prize wheel. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
A young Mets fan receives his prize after spinning the wheel. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Attendees with their prizes from the wheel. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
A young Mets fan with the Build-A-Bear he won meeting Mrs. Met. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

In addition to the dancing and the prize wheel, this special event also featured face painting.

An attendee of the event getting their face painted. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

All the fun activities at this meet and greet made for a fun afternoon for Mets fans as they look forward to the start of their team’s baseball season on Thursday, March 27, when the Mets open in Houston against the Astros.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Mrs. Met signing an autograph for a fan. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

See more Queens events Post an event

About the Author

Related Articles

More from Around New York