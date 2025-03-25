Photos: Mr. and Mrs. Met meet fans at Queens Center Mall ahead of 2025 Mets season

Fans get their pictures taken with Mr. and Mrs. Met during the meet and greet at Queens Center Mall.

As the New York Mets prepare for the start of the 2025 baseball season with high expectations, the Queens Center Mall hosted a special meet and greet with Mr. and Mrs. Met on Saturday, March 22, from 1-3 p.m.

Fans of all ages, many of whom were clad in Mets shirts and/or hats, got to meet the iconic mascots and had the opportunity to get their pictures taken with the dynamic duo.

The mascots were joined at the festivities by the Mets dance team: the Queens Crew. DJ Saturn also played live music at the event for the Queens Crew and attendees to dance along to.

Various items were given away to participants who spun a prize wheel. Some of the prizes included free Mets memorabilia and clothing and an unstuffed Build-A-Bear, courtesy of the Mets and the Build-A-Bear Workshop within the mall. Coupons for meal deals at Applebee’s and Chick-fil-A were also available to win at the wheel.

In addition to the dancing and the prize wheel, this special event also featured face painting.

All the fun activities at this meet and greet made for a fun afternoon for Mets fans as they look forward to the start of their team’s baseball season on Thursday, March 27, when the Mets open in Houston against the Astros.