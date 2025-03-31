Quantcast
Police & Fire

Noose found on Jackson Heights rooftop under investigation as hate crime: NYPD

By Dean Moses and QNS News Team Posted on
747-25-Aggravated-Harassment-115-Pct_03.25.25-Photo-2
Police say they are investigating a shocking and disturbing symbol of racism after two men hung a noose from a Queens rooftop.
NYPD

Police in Jackson Heights are investigating a disturbing act of hate crime after two men were seen hanging a noose from a rooftop on Northern Boulevard last week.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on March 25, when two men were spotted on the roof of 82-26 Northern Blvd. The individuals fashioned a rope into a noose and draped it over the building’s water tower before fleeing the scene.

While police have not disclosed specific motives for the troubling incident, sources believe the act may have been racially motivated.

The pair took a rope, fashioned it into a noose, and draped it over the building’s water tower before fleeing the scene.NYPD
The pair took a rope, fashioned it into a noose, and draped it over the building’s water tower before fleeing the scene.NYPD

The incident was reported to the 115th Precinct. The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is now investigating.

The suspects behind the incident are described as both men. One was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and pants, while the other wore a black hooded sweatshirt with a burgundy vest.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential. 

About the Author

Czarinna Andres

I am the Editor-in-Chief for Schneps Media’s Queens publications including The Queens Courier, TimesLedger, Ridgewood Times, BORO magazine, and digital platforms QNS and Queens Post. I love all things Queens and I’m always looking to highlight the voices and stories that shape the borough. Reach me at candres@schnepsmedia.com.

Related Articles

More from Around New York