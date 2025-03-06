NYC Parks Summer Camp lottery open for Queens children ages 6-13

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Registration is now open for the NYC Parks & Recreation Queens Summer Camp 2025 lottery, which offers children ages 6 to 13 the opportunity to participate in a summer full of sports, educational activities, and outdoor adventures.

The lottery registration period runs from Monday, March 3, to Saturday, March 22, 2025. Selected participants will gain access to a structured day camp program running from July 7 to Aug. 22. The program operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with an extended day option from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Regular Day Camp costs $500 per child for seven weeks, while the Extended Day Camp costs $575 per child for seven weeks.

Campers will engage in arts and crafts, sports clinics, computer classes, STEAM programs (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics), cultural and educational trips, and outdoor activities with NYC Parks’ Urban Park Rangers. Specific programming and trip locations will vary by campsite.

In Queens, the camp will be hosted at:

A.R.R.O.W. Field House – 35-30 35th St., Astoria

Cunningham Field House – 196-10 Union Turnpike, Fresh Meadows

Detective Keith Williams Field House – 106-16 173rd St., Jamaica

Sorrentino Recreation Center – 18-48 Cornaga Ave., Far Rockaway

NYC Parks operates 16 summer camp locations across all five boroughs, providing thousands of children access to recreational and educational programming each year.

Parents and guardians interested in registering their children for the lottery selection process can visit nyc.gov/parks/summercamp or call 311 for additional details. For accessibility inquiries, contact accessibility@parks.nyc.gov or call (212) 360-1430.