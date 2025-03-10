NYC students invited to compete in essay contest on American values, up to $5,000 in awards

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Students across New York City are invited to apply for the Future Generations Essay Contest, a writing competition launched by the Soloviev Foundation to engage young minds on themes of liberty, freedom, and democracy in the evolving American story.

The contest is open to public and private school students in grades 6-12, with winners receiving awards ranging from $500 to $5,000 to support their educational pursuits. Participants must submit an original 500-word essay or less by April 14.

A total of 21 students will be recognized, with first place receiving $5,000, second place $2,500, and third place $1,000. Eighteen additional students will be named runners-up, each receiving $500. The top 250 participants will also receive exclusive Path of Liberty: That Which Unites Us merchandise.

Winners will be announced in early May, with top participants featured in the Path of Liberty: That Which Unites Us exhibition and across the Soloviev Foundation’s digital platforms. They will also be invited to a special event at the public art installation to celebrate their achievements.

The essay contest is part of Path of Liberty: That Which Unites Us, an immersive public art installation set to open in May in Manhattan’s Freedom Plaza, spanning 38th to 41st Street on First Avenue. The exhibit serves as a prelude to America 250, the United States’ 250th anniversary in 2026, offering visitors an interactive space featuring multimedia exhibits, large-scale photography, and documentary storytelling.

Michael Hershman, CEO of Soloviev Group, emphasized the significance of the contest in engaging young voices in discussions on national values.

“The upcoming 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence is a monumental moment in our country’s history, and the Soloviev Foundation feels it is our responsibility to amplify the voices of our future and their thoughts on freedom, liberty, and democracy,” Hershman said.

For more information and updates, visit pathoflibertynyc.com and follow @pathoflibertynyc on Facebook and Instagram.