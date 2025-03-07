NYCFC, Council Member Moya announce $7.5M investment in Queens schools, nonprofits

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Council Member Francisco Moya and the New York City FC (NYCFC) announced a $7.5 million investment in the local Queens community Thursday, providing funds to around 20 local organizations with a focus on education, labor and workforce development, and community wellness.

Moya and NYCFC representatives announced the investment at the Queens Theatre in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park Thursday afternoon, with portions of the $7.5 million sum going toward Queens-based non-profits.

Recipients of the $7.5 million investment include several local schools, including P.S. 16, P.S. 14, P.S. 110, P.S. 143, P.S. 92, P.S. 311 (Corona Arts & Sciences), P.S./I.S. 127 and I.S. 61. Non-profits, religious organizations, third-level institutions and workforce development programs will also benefit from the investment, with the Hispanic Federation, First Baptist Church, Dominico-American Society of Queens, East Elmhurst Corona Civic and Ecuadorian Civic Committee announced among the recipients Thursday.

The Edward J. Malloy Initiative for Construction Skills (CSkills), Queens Theater, Raices Senior Center Corona, 110th Precinct Explorers Program, and Commonpoint Queens also received funding. The investment additionally creates a scholarship program with the City University of New York (CUNY).

NYCFC Vice Chairman Marty Edelman said the investment represents the club’s commitment to using soccer as a “force for good.”

“We are proud to support local schools, labor organizations, and nonprofits that make a difference in the lives of New Yorkers every day as we continue to invest in Queens – the future home of Etihad Park,” Edelman said Thursday.

Moya, meanwhile, praised NYCFC for investing in New York City for the last decade, stating that the club has built pitches, provided programming in schools and provided leadership training to young people since its foundation in 2013.

He said the club has strengthened ties with Queens ever since it decided to build its 25,000-seater soccer-specific stadium in Willets Point. The stadium, which was approved by the New York City Council last April, is scheduled to open for the 2027 MLS season and will be the first soccer-specific stadium within the five boroughs of New York City. The Willets Point project also includes plans for a 2,500-unit affordable housing complex, a 650-seat elementary school, a 250-room hotel, retail space and 40,000 square feet of public open space.

Moya pointed to an “unprecedented” community benefits agreement created as part of the Willets Point project, stating that the project will positively impact thousands of Queens residents.

“The unprecedented community benefits agreement we created will impact thousands of Queens residents by investing in organizations that provide critical on-the-ground services and change the lives of so many. I couldn’t be more proud to have partnered on this endeavor with New York City Football Club,” Moya said Thursday.

Frankie Miranda, President and CEO of Hispanic Federation, a nonprofit that aims to strengthen and empower Latino communities by supporting local nonprofits that provide essential education, economic, and social services, said Thursday that the investment would help the non-profit reach more members of the local community.

“New York City FC’s investment will help us expand our reach, uplift more families, and continue making a real difference where it’s needed most,” Miranda said.

Daisy Morales, Principal of P.S. 92 in Corona, praised NYCFC for becoming an “important part” of the local community and said local students are excited to have the team represent the neighborhood.

“This support from New York City FC will help us continue providing valuable programs, and we’re truly grateful for their continued commitment to our school,” Morales said.

The investment builds on NYCFC’s previous $10 million commitment in 2024 to upgrade Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island and York College in Jamaica. Additionally, the club highlighted its City in the Community (CITC) initiative, which has constructed over 50 community soccer pitches, impacted 50,000 NYC youth, and established a strong presence across all five boroughs.