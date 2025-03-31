NYPD staffing crisis: Pheffer Amato’s legislation aims to restore 20-year retirement and enhance retention

NYPD officers may benefit from new legislation introduced by Assembly Member Pheffer Amato, which seeks to address the department’s ongoing staffing crisis and support experienced officers.

Assembly Member Stacey Pheffer Amato recently introduced two pro-law enforcement bills aimed at addressing the ongoing police staffing shortage in New York City.

These bills, A.5376 and A.3968, were included in the New York State Assembly One House Budget and are a key component of a broader strategy to support the NYPD.

Bill A.5376 is a retention measure that would provide financial incentives for detectives, sergeants, and lieutenants who have served for more than 25 years. Bill A.3968 seeks to restore the 20-year retirement option for all members of the NYPD, reversing the current rule that requires officers hired after July 2009 to serve 22 years before qualifying for retirement.

Currently, officers hired before 2009 are eligible for retirement after 20 years of service, while those hired after must work an additional two years, increasing the burden on the department. These legislative changes aim to offer more equitable retirement options for all officers and provide incentives to retain seasoned personnel as the city faces a significant police shortage.

Pheffer Amato who represents the neighborhoods of Far Rockaway, Breezy Point, Rockaway Beach, and parts of Howard Beach, hailed the inclusion of the bills in the One House Budget as one of the most significant legislative victories for law enforcement in recent years. These bills are considered the second and third parts of a comprehensive plan to address the NYPD’s staffing crisis, which is compounded by recent data showing a shortage of nearly 7,000 officers from the department’s peak headcount.

“The staffing crisis within the NYPD is real,” Pheffer Amato said. “Last year, we passed my legislation and implemented ‘Phase 1,’ which ensured a salary enhancement for our longest-serving police officers. This year, I am fighting to make sure our detectives, sergeants, and lieutenants get that enhancement, too. It’s also time to codify a 20-year retirement plan for all members of the NYPD and bring parity among our officers.”

The bills have garnered strong support from key law enforcement unions, including the Detective Endowment Association (DEA), Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA), and Lieutenants Benevolent Association (LBA). Union leaders are hopeful that these legislative changes will help stabilize the department’s workforce.

“The shortage of officers is felt across all five boroughs,” said Patrick Hendry, president of the New York City Police Benevolent Association (PBA). “We are grateful to Assemblywoman Pheffer Amato for her leadership in recruiting and retaining the finest officers. She is a true advocate for law enforcement and public safety.”

Scott Munro, president of the DEA, emphasized the urgency of the situation. “At the end of this year, there could be 1,676 fewer detectives in the NYPD due to current pension system rules,” Munro said. “Many want to stay and continue serving New Yorkers with their skills and experience. Thanks to the work of Assembly Member Pheffer Amato, there is now a chance to make that happen.”

Louis Turco, president of the LBA, echoed similar sentiments, calling the bills a critical step in addressing the high rates of retirements and resignations within the NYPD. “This bill will help retain our experienced detectives, sergeants, and lieutenants, stabilizing the department’s workforce and ensuring the safety of our communities,” Turco said. “We thank Assemblywoman Pheffer Amato for her support and look forward to seeing this legislation included in the final budget.”

Pheffer Amato concluded, “Public safety is a priority. Officers and their families deserve a secure pension plan, and by enacting this legislation, we will balance the city’s needs. We’ll address the retention problem while ensuring the city can recruit the best officers to provide the public safety we all deserve.”