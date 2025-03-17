Op-ed | Combatting Antisemitism: An essential work in progress 

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

In the face of record high numbers of antisemitic incidents reported throughout our country and the world, Queens College of The City University of New York (CUNY) is consistently working to face the scourge of antisemitism head-on as reflected by the recently received “A” grade from the national Anti-Defamation League (ADL) for its efforts to combat campus-based antisemitism. Of 135 colleges and universities carefully surveyed, only eight were awarded the highest letter, including CUNY, Brooklyn College.

According to Hillel, Queens College has among the highest proportion of students identifying as Jewish in secular institutions of higher education. The college administration, faculty, students, and alumni supporters work year-round to maintain and strengthen our 88-year-old reputation of welcoming Jewish students and students of all faiths and backgrounds.

Here are just 15 examples of our essential work in progress.

In our regular messages to the campus community, antisemitism is explicitly and frequently cited as a type of discrimination/bias that will not be tolerated on the Queens College campus. Fighting antisemitism is integral to fighting bias in all its forms.

The college has clear reporting procedures for incidents, including antisemitic incidents. This information is widely available, including at the beginning of each semester when a campuswide email is sent out on “How to Report Discrimination.”

We established a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee, which helps develop programs regarding bigotry, including antisemitism and Islamophobia. Additionally, the committee receives and responds to campuswide incidences of bias.

Queens College is participating in Hillel’s Campus Climate Initiative (CCI). A CCI Committee works with Queens College Hillel and CUNY Central to realize the goals of this anti-hate initiative.

Queens College and the campus Hillel launched an Action Program to Address Antisemitism . I, my team, and Hillel staff meet regularly to discuss the plan’s implementation.

We established an interfaith group of campus leaders from the various religious campus groups (Hillel, Catholic Newman Center, the Vine, campus imam) to help develop collaborative programs and foster constructive dialogue. The campus imam was hired in January 2024.

Our campus has active Hillel and Chabad, as well as several robust Jewish student-led organizations, including the HILLEL Club, Bukharian Cultural Club, Chabad, Israel Student Association (ISA), EMET, NACHALA, and Persian Club.

Queens College has a transparent and readily accessible religious accommodations policy. Under this policy, students have the right to request religious accommodations for any scheduled academic activities that may conflict with their religious observances. Religious accommodations are likewise available to faculty and staff.

Kosher, Halal, vegetarian, and gluten-free food options are readily available on campus.

The Office of Compliance and Diversity provides on-campus anti-bias training. Voluntary workshops on antisemitism are offered as part of Queens College’s annual Diversity Week.

Queens College’s Center for Jewish Studies offers many lectures and programs throughout the academic year.

The college is hosting a visiting professor, Nourit Zimerman, from Sapir Academic College in Israel. She teaches courses in History and Jewish Studies and recently offered a multi-part virtual series about Adolf Eichman’s trial.

Queens College hosted the New York Board of Rabbis’ first-ever conference of campus Hillel directors from CUNY and SUNY schools to help combat antisemitism on college campuses.

The National Opinion Research Center/Hillel Campus Climate Review survey was conducted at Queens College in 2024. It provides valuable feedback and input as we continue to plan programs.

Queens College works closely with CUNY leaders, the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, the American Jewish Committee, the Queens Jewish Community Council, and the New York ADL on outreach activities and campus safety.

In summary, there is no substitute for enduring engagement to educate and to provide support against harassment and to maintain an inviting learning environment. That is why we do what we must do so that Queens College can continue to contribute mightily to the future vitality and prosperity of the World’s Borough and our great city and state. There is always more work to do. We are up to the challenge.

*Frank H. Wu is the President of Queens College, City University of New York in Flushing.