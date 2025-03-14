Op-ed | Coming together in joy: How Holi and Purim illuminate New York’s shared values

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

On March 14, the Jewish holiday of Purim and the Hindu festival of Holi will converge in a kaleidoscope of joy and revelry. As two of New York’s most vibrant communities prepare to celebrate on the same day, we’re reminded that our city’s greatest strength lies in the beautiful colliding of cultures, connecting and creating something uniquely New York.

What makes this convergence particularly meaningful extends far beyond the shared date. Throughout New York City, the sounds of groggers, the traditional Purim noisemaker, will mingle with the laughter of children throwing gulal, Holi’s brightly colored powder. Jewish families delivering mishloach manot – gift baskets of food – filled with hamentaschen to their neighbors will pass Hindu families sharing traditional sweets such as gujiya and malpua. In neighborhoods across the city, synagogues and mandirs prepare their celebrations mere blocks from each other, a testament to how deeply interwoven our communities have become.

These parallel celebrations, separated by religion but united in spirit, tell strikingly similar stories. Both commemorate the triumph of good over evil: Purim recalls Queen Esther’s courage in saving the Jewish people from Haman’s genocidal plot, while Holi celebrates the victory of the devout Prahlad over the demon king Hiranyakashipu. In both narratives, faith, courage, and community prevail against tyranny and hatred.

The similarities don’t end there. Both festivals embrace unbridled joy as a form of spiritual expression. Purim’s tradition of wearing costumes and performing satirical plays (purim spiels) mirrors Holi’s joy-filled crowds covered in colored powder. Both holidays mandate generosity: Purim through gifts of food and charity to the poor, Holi through the sharing of sweets and the settling of differences. There’s a saying during Holi – “Bura na mano, Holi hai” (Don’t feel offended, it’s Holi) – that captures perfectly what we need more of in our city: the wisdom to look past our surface differences and recognize our shared humanity. Just as celebrants of Holi approach even strangers with colors and this gentle phrase, perhaps we too can find ways to break down the barriers between our communities, to say in essence: Don’t feel like a stranger, we’re all New Yorkers.

As leaders in New York’s Jewish and Indian communities, we see these shared traditions as more than just a cultural curiosity. They represent an opportunity and an imperative. Our traditions both elevate hospitality to a sacred duty – in Judaism, Hachnasat Orchim teaches that welcoming guests is a profound mitzvah that transforms both host and visitor, while the Hindu principle of Atithi Devo Bhava holds that each guest should be treated as a manifestation of the divine itself. Our communities have followed similar paths in this city – building businesses from scratch, establishing cultural institutions, and fighting for recognition and respect. We’ve experienced the sting of discrimination and the warmth of acceptance. We’ve learned that progress comes through unity and mutual support, guided by these ancient teachings that remind us that every act of welcome creates bonds of understanding and shared strength.

Today, as hate crimes rise and immigrant communities face increasing challenges, the message of Holi and Purim resonates more strongly than ever. These holidays teach us that joy is a form of strength, that celebration can be an act of courage, and that community is our strongest defense against adversity.

The coincidence of Holi and Purim this year isn’t just a quirk of the calendar – it’s a reflection of how our communities have grown together, often choosing to live in the same neighborhoods, shop at the same stores, and send our children to the same schools. As these celebrations unfold side by side across our city, they remind us that New York’s strength lies in our ability to maintain our distinct traditions while building shared spaces of joy and mutual respect. Let us work together to combat bigotry in all its forms, to support policies that protect and uplift immigrant communities, and to build a city where diversity is not just tolerated but celebrated.