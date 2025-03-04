Ozone Park man criminally charged with murdering woman in dispute over back pay: NYPD

An Ozone Park man was criminally charged with murder for beating and strangling a woman who lived about seven blocks from his home.

An Ozone Park man is being held without bail for allegedly murdering a woman he worked for and leaving her body in front of her home on 103rd Avenue on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 27.

Francisco Sevilla, 40, of 97th Street was arrested and booked at the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park for beating and strangling 64-year-old Juliet Kashidas-Singh to death during a dispute over $300 in back pay she reportedly owed him.

Police responded to a 911 call at around 5:20 p.m. of a woman was in need of help in the vicinity of 103rd Avenue and 105th Street. Upon arrival, police discovered Kashidas-Singh unconscious and unresponsive in front of 104-16 103rd Ave.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced her dead at the scene. Investigators canvased the neighborhood and found Sevilla on a nearby street corner with bloody hands. He had dropped his wallet at the blood-spattered crime scene, police said.

Sevilla was arraigned on Saturday in Queens Criminal Court on a complaint charging him with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon, after detectives reviewed video surveillance footage and determined he struck her repeatedly in her head and body, then tied an electrical cord around her neck and dragged her body before leaving it in front of her home.

Her death was deemed a homicide after the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Kashidas-Singh sustained blunt force trauma to her head, neck, and torso, thereby causing her death, according to court documents.

Queens Criminal Court Judge Joanne Watters remanded Sevilla into custody without bail.