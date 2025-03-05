Ozone Park smoke shop sells top-prize Take 5 ticket in March 2 drawing

The top-prize winning ticket was sold for the Mar 2 Take 5 Evening drawing was sold at the Ozone Smoke Shop.

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A convenience store in Ozone Park sold a top-prize winning ticket for the New York Lottery’s Take 5 Evening drawing on Sunday, March 2.

The ticket, worth $29,704, was purchased at Ozone Howard Convenience Inc., also known as Ozone Smoke Shop, located at 137-20 Crossbay Blvd.

The winning numbers for that evening’s drawing were 2, 4, 29, 32, and 33. Take 5 drawings occur twice daily, at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., with numbers drawn from a field of one through 39.

This recent win adds to Ozone Park’s history of lottery successes. In April, a $1 million Mega Millions ticket—was sold at Liberty Wine and Liquor located at 88-17 Liberty Ave.

The New York Lottery remains North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.8 billion in fiscal year 2023-2024 to support public schools across New York State.

Individuals struggling with gambling addiction, or those who know someone who is, can seek assistance at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, call New York’s toll-free confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or text HOPENY (467369).