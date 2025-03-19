Permits filed for 5-story mixed-use building at Grand Ave. in Elmhurst

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 5-story mixed-use building with 17 residences at the vacant lot at 84-18 Grand Ave. in Elmhurst.

The building would be 55 feet tall and yield a total of 12,896 square feet of space, with 11,949 square feet dedicated to the 17 housing units and the other 947 square feet for commercial space. Based on the average unit scope of 702 square feet, the residences will most likely be rentals.

In addition to the residences and the commercial spaces for businesses, the property, located between Haspel Street and 84th Street, will also have a cellar, nine open parking spaces and a rear yard 42 feet long. There is access to mass transportation not far from this property. The Q58 and Q59 buses run through Grand Avenue and the Grand Avenue-Newtown station, which services the E, F, M and R trains, is within close proximity to the property. Other noteworthy areas nearby include P.S./I.S. 102Q Bayview and Elmhurst Park.

Applications for this proposed project were submitted by Michael Gao of 1820 Grand LLC. The architect of record is listed as Robert Lin of A&T Engineering PC.

Since the property is currently just a vacant lot, demolition permits likely will not be necessary during the construction process. An estimated date of the project’s completion has not yet been provided.