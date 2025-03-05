Pregnant woman punched in unprovoked J train attack near Jamaica Center, suspect remains at large: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect for allegedly punching a pregnant woman in the face on a J train in Jamaica.

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica and Transit District 20 are looking for a man who assaulted a pregnant woman on a J train last week.

The unprovoked attack occurred on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 25, as the subway was pulling into the Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer station just before 6 p.m. when a stranger approached and punched her in the face, causing a laceration, bruises and pain to the right eye, police said Wednesday.

The assailant got off the train and fled in an unknown direction. The victim, who is seven months pregnant, was treated at the scene, but she was not hospitalized, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect as he walked along the platform and described him as having a medium complexion with a dark beard and mustache. He wore a black coat over a black and white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through March 2, the 103rd Precinct has reported 118 felony assaults so far in 2025, 23 more than the 95 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 24.2%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are down in the precinct with two reported so far this year, three more than the five reported at the same point last year, a decrease of 60%, according to CompStat.