Spring has finally arrived, and the Queens County Farm Museum, located at 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy, is the perfect place to embrace the season. With a variety of exciting activities, the farm offers a chance to enjoy the warmer weather and witness the renewal of farm life and gardens.

Whether you’re looking to cultivate your green thumb through volunteer opportunities, learn about growing fruits and vegetables, or take a stroll through the vibrant tulip fields, the farm’s April lineup is packed with fun, springtime events at this historic farm and museum.

Holi Celebration-Festival of Colors

Saturday, March 29, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

The Queens County Farm Museum is hosting a Holi celebration to celebrate the arrival of Spring and the harvest season. The festival is a Hindu tradition that inspires blessings for a spring harvest and honors the divine love of the gods Radha and Krishna. The event will include traditional dancers, Indian snacks, and color play. Wear white clothing that you don’t mind getting stained, and don’t forget a towel or blanket for the car ride home. Tickets cost $10-13.

Grow and Gather gardening program

Every Saturday starting April 5, 2-3:15 p.m.

As part of the farm’s Grow and Gather gardening series, this family-friendly program will teach visitors how to plant seedlings, maintain gardens and companion plants, harvest vegetables, dry herbs, and more. Sessions will be held in the six teaching gardens, where the farm plants and harvests a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. Tickets cost $6 per session.

Barnyard Egg Hunt

Saturdays, April 12 and 19th, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The start of Spring means that Easter is right around the corner, making it the perfect time to hop on over to the farm’s barnyard egg hunt. Whiskers the Bunny will join the fun and be available for family photo ops. Amongst the festivities, visitors can enjoy hay rides, free Adriance farmhouse tours, delicious food from vendors, and more Easter fun. Tickets for the egg hunt are on a timed entry and cost $16, and must be purchased in advance to participate. Visitors who are not participating in the egg hunt can join the grounds for free. Hayrides cost $6.

Bee-a-pollinator Earth Day service day

Tuesday, April 22, 12:30-4 p.m.

Join the farm’s Earth Day celebration with an afternoon of volunteering to maintain and beautify the environment. The day’s events include various activities, including Spring cleaning in the children’s garden, garden bed prep, mulching trails and paths, eco scavenger hunts, and much more. The volunteer event is free to attend and offers a fun way to spend the day in nature, meet new people, and support a good cause. Reserve your ticket in advance to save your spot.

Blooms u-pick tulips

Weekends starting April 5 through May

Starting on April 5, visitors can reserve a ticket to explore the farm’s 3 acres of tulips and pick their own to take home or share with a loved one. The event allows guests to immerse themselves in the gorgeous field of blooms and enjoy Springtime’s beauty. Tickets for the event are made available on the website every Monday for the following week and cost $8 for adults and $6 for children. Tulips are $2 each. Farm members are only eligible for a 15% discount for field entry tickets.

Visit the Queens County Farm Museum’s website to learn more about its upcoming programs and events.