Protesters in Queens demand action on rising energy bills, urge Senate to pass Bucks for Boilers Act

Protesters in Queens gathered outside Con Edison’s office in Jamaica on Thursday, March 6, demanding state lawmakers address skyrocketing utility costs and climate change by including the Bucks for Boilers Act in the state Senate’s one-house budget.

The demonstration, led by New York Communities for Change (NYCC) and other advocacy groups, called on Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins to advance legislation aimed at reducing building emissions and providing financial relief to low- and moderate-income households.

The rally took place amid Con Edison’s proposed rate hike and broader concerns about the cost of living and environmental policies under President Donald Trump’s administration. Protesters argued that New Yorkers are struggling to afford both basic necessities and utility bills, with climate change disproportionately impacting vulnerable communities like Jamaica and the Rockaways.

“Our bills are way too high, and people simply can’t choose between paying their rent, their utility bills, or putting food on the table,” said Santosh Nandabalan of NYCC. “We need to bring our bills down and protect our climate.”

The Bucks for Boilers Act is a proposed state initiative to reduce energy costs for New Yorkers while advancing climate goals. The bill would provide financial assistance to low—and moderate-income homeowners to replace aging, fossil fuel-powered boilers with energy-efficient, all-electric heating systems, such as heat pumps and electric water heaters.

By transitioning buildings off oil and gas, the program targets building pollution, the largest source of emissions in New York State. Supporters argue that the act would not only lower household utility bills—with estimates showing potential savings of hundreds of dollars per year—but also create green jobs and help the state meet its Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) targets.

“Southeast Queens was hit the hardest in the state by Superstorm Sandy, partly due to climate change caused by fossil fuel use,” said Lisa George, a representative for the office of State Senator James Sanders Jr. “The ‘Bucks for Boilers’ program, if enacted, will be a tremendous step toward achieving CLCPA’s goals and helping families afford energy-efficient homes.”

Several advocacy groups, including the New York Public Interest Research Group (NYPIRG), Desis Rising Up and Moving (DRUM), and Food & Water Watch, joined the protest, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

“New Yorkers like me are a rate hike away from missing electric bill payments and not feeling secure in this city anymore,” said Jean Sassine, Queens chapter chair of NYCC. “While Governor Hochul fails to stand up to Trump, we need Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins to do so—starting with Bucks for Boilers.”

Supporters argue that New York must lead the way in climate action as federal policies under Trump have weakened environmental protections.

“At a time when the best we can hope for from the federal level is inaction, and at worst destruction of our environment, we need New York State to show the rest of the country what can be done,” said Tim Kent, a volunteer leader with Food & Water Watch.

Beyond household savings, supporters say the bill would boost the green economy, creating jobs in clean energy and workforce training.

“The Bucks for Boilers Act will save New Yorkers money on energy and expand the green economy,” said Jordan Jackson of the Alternative Building Industry Collective. “Electrification must be a viable, cost-effective option for all—not just a select few.”

Activists vowed to continue pressing lawmakers until the bill is included in the budget. The New York Senate’s one-house budget is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.