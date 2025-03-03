Queens’ first-ever Elite Comics11 Expo kicks off March 8-9 at St. John’s University

(Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY THOMAS URBAIN-“Black Panther, Marvel’s African hero, in the spotlight” (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Adventure awaits at the Elite Comics11 Expo this weekend.

Comic lovers from all over the world’s borough are invited to attend Elite Comics11’s first in-person comic expo running Saturday, March 8, and Sunday, March 9, from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. The expo will be held at St. Johns University, located at 171-52 Union Turnpike.

Ali Karaouni, founder of Elite Comics11, said he’s excited for collectors to enjoy what comic vendors have to offer. “There’s a lot of people, especially locals, Queens, and New York people, who just want a cool comic show,” he said.

“They’re going to see all the books that they’ve always wanted to see. We really are making it a point to ensure they’re fairly priced,” Karaouni added.

The event will feature over 30 vendors, including two renowned Queens-based comic book shops: Astoria-based Silver Age Comics and Flushing-based Royal Collectibles. Vendors from across the country are also flying into the expo.

Karaouni said that the event sets itself apart from other comic-based events, such as New York ComicCon, as it primarily focuses on rare comics and collectibles. “ This is actually more like a rare book show,” he said.” If you come to the show, you’re going to see a lot of vintage, rare comics and collectibles priced fairly, and you’re going to meet a lot of great dealers from across the country.”

The organization previously ran 11 bi-yearly virtual conventions dubbed @Con on their Instagram page.

Kararouni said he felt it was time for the virtual community to finally have an I-R-L meet-up.

“The reason why we’re doing this is to give people a different experience with fair pricing on amazing comics, he said. “Also to let our virtual community, that has gotten to know each other and interacted like nightly, daily for years now, to finally…take our virtual community and actually let it gather physically in one location.”

During the two-day convention, attendees can look forward to exclusive guest appearances and signings, including headliner Vincent D’Onofrio, who portrays “Kingpin” on the popular superhero show “Daredevil.”

Christian Waggoner, an official “Star Wars” and Disney artist, will also host a live painting event. Steve Lavigne, one of the original “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” artists, will sell his original art at the expo.

CGC, the leading comic grading company, will be in-house at the expo, allowing collectors to have their comic books authenticated in person. Karaouni said CGC’s in-person availability is an exclusive opportunity for collectors, as many do not want to risk damaging their prized items through shipping.

Karaouni said that Elite Comics11 fosters a culture of positivity and community for comic book lovers. “ It’s just really good people converging on Queens for a rare comic and collectible show,” he said.

Founded in 2018, Elite Comics11 started off as a consignment page on Instagram that took off during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.” Our page really blossomed; it pretty much exploded during the pandemic with live streams.” Karaouni said.

Karaouni’s unique live stream idea supported brick-and-mortar comic shops that had to close down during the pandemic and kept fans engaged. “If they couldn’t go to their local comic shops, they were able to purchase comics through local comic shops across the country on our page as well,” he said.

Tickets are on sale now for $11 and are $20 at the door(fees and taxes added at the time of ticket purchase.) Food Trucks will have food available for purchase, and free parking is available for attendees. Purchase tickets here