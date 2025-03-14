Queens Night Market named USA Today’s best city food festival, returns for 10th season and calls for more sponsors

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Queens Night Market has earned a major accolade, being named USA Today’s Best City Food Festival earlier this month.

To kick off the exciting announcement, the highly anticipated event is returning for its 10th season next month, with tickets now available for two special preview events.

The market, which has attracted food lovers from all over New York and beyond, officially opens for the season on Saturday, April 26. It will continue to operate every Saturday evening throughout the spring and summer at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.

In addition to the season opener, the market will host two “sneak preview” events at the New York Hall of Science on April 12 and 19. Tickets are on sale now, with advance tickets starting at $5 and tickets available at the door for $8. Children under 12 can attend both preview nights for free.

These preview events are designed to alleviate crowding and ensure a smoother experience for the official opening night, which often draws large crowds. The Queens Night Market remains a community staple, featuring dozens of local vendors and an emphasis on affordability, with food items capping at just $6.

Over the past nine years, the food festival has welcomed over three million New Yorkers, showcasing dishes from 95 countries around the world. Event founder John Wang, who established the market with the $6 price cap, admits he never expected it to last this long, let alone achieve such incredible success.

“If you had asked me when we launched whether Queens Night Market would still be operating after a decade, I would have confidently bet no,” Wang said. “And if you had asked me then whether we’d be able to maintain a $6 price cap on food despite cumulative inflation of more than 30% over that decade, I would’ve given even shorter odds.”

Wang credits event sponsors, especially Citizens, for their continued support in helping to reduce vendor fees and keep prices affordable for visitors. He is also actively seeking more sponsors to ensure the event can continue its mission of keeping food accessible for all.

“I think it’ll be a big year for us, and we’re anticipating more visitors than ever,” Wang said. “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate our ten-year anniversary than by finding more partners to help us eliminate vendor fees altogether, which would enable us to keep the $5/$6 price cap for our visitors and their families for another year.”

Rebecca O’Connell, NYC Metro President at Citizens, expressed the bank’s pride in supporting the event. “The Queens Night Market has grown to be a special community asset that brings people together to celebrate our unique cultures and traditions,” O’Connell said. “As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Queens Night Market, we are excited to partner in ensuring access and affordability for vendors and guests alike.”

With the 2025 season already in the works, Queens Night Market has already received nearly 500 vendor applications. The new season will feature diverse offerings, including Southern cheese straws, Burmese palatas, Turkish gözleme, Argentine choripan, Ethiopian sega wot, Peruvian ceviche, and Trinidadian curry crab. In addition to food, there will also be an array of art and merchandise vendors offering everything from vintage apparel and handmade jewelry to international handcrafts and gourmet dog treats.

To purchase tickets to the sneak preview events on April 12 and April 19, click here. Meanwhile, Interested vendors should apply online by clicking here or emailing any inquiries to vendor@queensnightmarket.com.

