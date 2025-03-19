Queens Public Library earns spot on Forbes’ best midsize employers list

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Queens Public Library (QPL) has been recognized as one of the top midsize employers in the United States, ranking 46th on Forbes’ 2025 list of America’s Best Midsize Employers.

The annual list, compiled by Forbes in partnership with market research firm Statista, evaluates companies with 1,000 to 5,000 employees based on direct employee feedback. QPL is the only public library system and one of just two libraries—alongside the Library of Congress—to earn a spot on the list.

In New York State, 36 organizations made the list, with only seven, including QPL, placing in the top 100.

“Being included in this list is a meaningful recognition of our team’s exceptional work as they serve our diverse communities with passion and dedication,” said QPL President and CEO Dennis M. Walcott. “It also reflects our commitment to fostering a work culture that promotes growth, collaboration, and respect, where our talented staff can reach their full potential.”

Forbes’ rankings were determined through a survey of more than 217,000 employees at U.S. organizations with over 1,000 workers. The survey assessed job satisfaction based on salary, work environment, career development opportunities, and other factors. Companies cannot pay to be included on the list, which also incorporates data from previous years.

QPL is one of the largest and busiest public library systems in the country, serving one of the most diverse populations in the United States. Founded in 1896, the nonprofit organization operates 66 locations across Queens, including branch libraries, adult learning centers, teen centers, and mobile book services. It provides access to more than 5 million books and materials in 50 languages and offers thousands of educational and cultural programs each year.

QPL joins a distinguished group of New York-based employers that ranked in the top 100 on Forbes’ list. Leading the way is Excellus BlueCross BlueShield (No. 8), a major nonprofit health insurer based in Rochester, founded in 1932. Constellation Brands (No. 12), a Fortune 500 company specializing in alcoholic beverages, is headquartered in Victor, a town near Rochester, and was established in 1945. The New York Power Authority (No. 30), the largest public power organization in the U.S., is based in White Plains and has been providing utilities since 1931.

Also making the list is Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (No. 48), a pioneering cancer research and treatment institution founded in 1898 and located in Buffalo. Nutanix (No. 64), an IT software and services company launched in 2009, has its New York office in Manhattan. AHRC New York City (No. 86), founded in 1948 and headquartered in Manhattan, provides healthcare and social services to individuals with developmental disabilities. Rounding out the list is Tory Burch (No. 88), the globally recognized fashion brand based in Manhattan, established in 2004.

Forbes, a leading business publication, reaches over 100 million readers monthly and attracts 4 million daily website visits.