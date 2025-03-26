Give back in style: Queens Public Library seeks prom attire donations for local teens

The Queens Public Library is now collecting prom attire donations for its annual teen giveaway event

Give the gift of an unforgettable prom night for Queens high school students this March.

The Queens Public Library is once again collecting donations for its annual Prom X QPL giveaway event, set to take place on Saturday, April 12, at the Cambria Heights Teen Center, located at 218-13 Linden Blvd. in Cambria Heights.

The daylong celebration, running from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., will offer teens a fun and festive experience complete with music, library swag, photo ops, and other surprises. Registration for the giveaway is now open.

Queens residents looking to give back can donate new makeup as well as new and gently used dresses, tuxedos, shoes, purses, and jewelry at 14 participating QPL branches through Friday, March 28.

“Prom is a defining moment in the adolescent experience and this initiative not only helps students find their dream prom attire without the financial burden, but it also offers customers who donate items a chance to create a special moment for our youth,” said Amanda Aponte, Teen Center Coordinator at the Cambria Heights Library.

Additional appointments for registered participants to select their prom outfits will be available during spring break, from April 14–18. Appointment times are as follows:

April 14, 15, 16, and 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 17 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Now in its second year, Prom X QPL continues to grow, reflecting the Library’s strong commitment to supporting teens across the borough. In 2024, the program received more than 900 donated items, helping nearly 70 teens prepare for their special night.

Donations are being accepted at the following QPL locations: