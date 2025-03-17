Queens rents hit new highs as prices rise in every neighborhood: report

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Queens renters are feeling the squeeze as borough-wide apartment prices continue to climb.

Studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units in Queens each experienced year-over-year rent increases of just under 5% during the month of February 2025, according to a report by the real estate firm M.N.S. Real Estate.

The average rent in the borough rose by 4.62% over this period, from $2,800 in February 2024 to $2,929 in February 2025. The overall rent increased in all 11 Queens neighborhoods examined in the study.

Studios had a 4.33% jump in average rent, from $2,301 in February 2024 to $2,401 in February 2025. This new price breaks the previous month’s record for the highest cost of rent in a single month during the 13-month period. The Woodside/Maspeth neighborhood had the most growth among the 11 neighborhoods in the report. Studios’ rent increased from $2,256 last year to $2,807 this year.

The rent for one-bedroom units rose 4.7%, from $2,703 in February 2024 to $2,831 in February 2025. Astoria maintained its title from the previous month having the biggest boost in rental cost for these units. Year-over-year, the price of one-bedroom units in Astoria rose from $2,697 last year to $3,133 this year.

Two-bedroom units had the biggest spike in rent among each unit type, going up 4.74%, from $3,394 in February 2024 to $3,555 in February 2025. Rego Park led all neighborhoods with the most growth over this period of time. The rent for two-bedroom units there skyrocketed from $3,504 last year to $4,119 this year.

The trend continued of Long Island City having the most expensive units across the board in February 2025. Studios there were $3,543, one-bedroom units were $4,046 and two-bedroom units were $6,046.

Flushing retained its title for having the least expensive studios at $1,712. Elmhurst had the cheapest one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, at $2,290 and $2,828 respectively.