Say it loud, say it proud: Queens is the world’s borough—and now it has the sign to prove it.

A colorful new sculpture honoring Queens’ diversity was unveiled on Saturday, March 22, at MacDonald Park on Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills, drawing more than 150 attendees, including elected officials, community members, and local artists.

The sculpture, titled “Queens: The World’s Borough,” was created by Forest Hills resident and artist Larry Ng. The stainless-steel structure stands 6 feet tall, stretches 22.75 feet wide, and weighs over 2,000 pounds.

The sculpture’s bold colors were inspired by the official flag of Queens, which features a sky-blue field with a central white circle containing a tulip, a Tudor rose, and a crown. Adopted in 1913, the flag reflects the borough’s rich history and enduring pride. By incorporating these colors, the sculpture not only celebrates modern diversity but also pays homage to the deep-rooted identity of Queens.

“The Queens 3D letter sculpture symbolizes the diversity of people from different nationalities and cultures who have chosen to live together in Queens and share their ideas, dreams, history, food and customs,” said Ng. “The font I chose for the statue was the same one used by the I Love New York font… it represents New York City, so I chose that font for the statue.”

The unveiling ceremony included remarks from Borough President Donovan Richards Jr., U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, Council Member Lynn Schulman, and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. Also in attendance were representatives from Northwell Health, which provided significant financial backing, and even the Mets’ mascot, Mrs. Met.

“It’s so important that we uphold the values that we represent as a county, and today is really a big part of that,” said Borough President Richards. “Art is such an important part of this borough because it allows us to tell our story. And in Queens County, we believe everyone should be able to tell their story. And we’re gonna continue to stand with our community and defend its values every step of the way.”

Congresswoman Meng emphasized the borough’s unique demographic makeup. “We will be proud, praise and include all of our diverse communities… and we will remind everyone that with symbols like this, we are just as American as everyone else.”

Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital contributed $10,000 to the project, along with another $10,000 donation from the healthcare system’s central region ambulatory services.

“As a proud part of the Queens community, Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital is honored to support the installation of this sculpture in MacDonald Park,” said LIJ Forest Hills President Lorraine Chambers Lewis. “Art has the power to inspire and bring people together. By sponsoring this sculpture, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to community partnerships.”

Council Member Lynn Schulman also addressed the crowd, applauding the sculpture’s impact. “This art is amazing,” she said. “Art is supposed to evoke and promote, and I’m so glad that we’re doing it here.”

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, who previously served as borough president, reflected on the origins of the term “The World’s Borough,” recalling a meeting where local leaders discussed the vast number of languages spoken and the incredible diversity of residents in Queens. “We are an amazing borough, and we do it all here in Queens County,” she said.

Ng said the idea for the sculpture came to him in February 2023, sparked by a desire to showcase the borough’s overlooked cultural significance.

“I felt that Queens was underrepresented,” he said. “Manhattan is like the epicenter of New York City, and then Brooklyn became this cool, trendy area. Even people in Queens don’t always realize how special Queens is… what makes Queens extremely special is how diverse it is, and we should promote it front and center.”

The project gained momentum with the help of fellow Queens native Kevin Sanichiara, who launched a GoFundMe campaign and used social media to rally community support. Ng credited Northwell Health for stepping in early and helping bring the project to life.

“They approached me and said, we really love the message of the project, and we want to support and help you,” Ng said. “They donated money and they gave me a team to work with to make this project come to fruition.”

The event also featured live performances from Queens Rising in collaboration with the Queens College School of the Arts, dancers from the Queensboro Dance Festival, and music by Ken Voisin. Trader Joe’s supported the celebration by providing snacks and refreshments.

“The community came together to celebrate something positive,” said Ng. “There’s so much negative news out there, and the community came together to support something positive. It’s good to see so many people from the Queens area and the local community come to support this particular project.”

The sculpture will remain on public display in MacDonald Park, serving as a permanent tribute to the rich cultural fabric that defines Queens.