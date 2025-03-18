Queens Village Republican Club celebrates 150th anniversary with historic Lincoln Dinner

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Queens Village Republican Club, the oldest continuously active Republican club in America, marked a historic milestone with its 150th Anniversary Lincoln Dinner on March 2, 2025.

The grand celebration, held at the iconic Antun’s in Queens Village, featured a lineup of esteemed speakers and honorees, reaffirming the club’s commitment to conservative values and civic engagement.

The evening commenced with an invocation that reflected on the club’s longstanding dedication to Republican ideals, emphasizing faith, personal freedom, and limited government. Attendees stood in unison to recite the Pledge of Allegiance and sing the national anthem, setting the tone for an evening of patriotism and reflection.

The event was presided over by Club President Phil Orenstein and Chairman of the Board Joe Concannon, with Steve Gillan serving as the evening’s emcee. Among the keynote speakers was former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was welcomed with enthusiastic applause. Giuliani, known as “America’s Mayor” for his leadership during and after the 9/11 attacks, delivered an impassioned address highlighting his tenure in reducing crime, revitalizing New York City, and the continued importance of strong, conservative leadership. “All that’s good and prosperous in the city today is because of the principles we upheld,” Giuliani declared. “We need to fight for those values again.”

Another highlight of the evening was Tiffany Justice, co-founder of Moms for Liberty, who delivered the Lincoln Address. In her speech, she invoked Abraham Lincoln’s legacy, calling on attendees to remain steadfast in their commitment to parental rights, freedom of speech, and opposition to overreaching government policies. Justice, who was honored with the Joyful Warrior Award, spoke about the power of grassroots activism in shaping education policies and protecting children from harmful ideologies. “We are the parents who will stand, who will fight, and who will prevail,” she stated passionately. Also speaking was Moms for Liberty Queens chair Elena Chin, who spoke about the importance of engaging parents in the fight for educational freedom.

Sara Carter, an award-winning investigative journalist and Fox News contributor, was recognized as the Investigative Journalist of the Year for her fearless reporting on government corruption, national security threats, and human trafficking. Carter shared personal stories from her time reporting in war zones and at the U.S.-Mexico border, underscoring the ongoing battle for truth and accountability in media. “Liberty and freedom are not free,” she reminded the audience. “They come with sacrifice, and we must continue that fight.”

The club also honored Joe “The Box” Imperatrice, founder of the America First Warehouse, with the American Patriot of the Year Award. Joe’s venue has become a hub for patriotic gatherings and conservative activism, promoting the America First agenda and advocating for border security, election integrity, and economic prosperity.

One of the most moving moments of the evening was the presentation of the Young American Patriot Award to 14-year-old Jayr Carter, a dedicated young activist who has been a vocal advocate for freedom and civic engagement. His mother, Carla, expressed deep gratitude for the recognition of her son’s efforts in standing for American values at such a young age.

Other notable honorees included artist and activist Scott LoBaido, recognized as the Conservative Artist of the Year for his bold patriotic artwork, and Maud Maron, a Manhattan DA candidate, awarded Republican Woman of the Year for her advocacy in justice and education reform. John Gilmore, a steadfast advocate for medical freedom and parental rights, received the Freedom Fighter Award for his work in protecting civil liberties. Miranda Devine, the famed New York Post columnist and author, appeared by zoom, to celebrate the evening and offer plaudits for all the speakers, attendees, and honorees.

A spotlight was shone upon the grassroots initiatives like Project Civica, co-founded by Steve Gillan, which focuses on increasing civic engagement and restoring conservative leadership in New York politics. Gillan discussed the urgent need to recruit and support Republican candidates, citing the organization’s success in fielding 17 new candidates in recent elections. “We do not have an opposition party in New York State, and that must change,” Gillan emphasized. “Each of us must take an active role.”

Throughout the night, attendees were completely immersed by honors, awards and recognition, as well as engaging atmosphere of entertainment including lively music, special performances by Korean folk dancers and Zumba dance​. A powerful conclusion by DJ Jimmy James, who sang the famous Trumpian anthem, Lee Greenwood’s “Proud to Be an American,” bringing the crowd to its feet in a rousing display of patriotism and dance celebration. As the music played, everyone was treated to a full Viennese dessert table of endless sweets and confections.

The event was well-attended by republicans from all over, including notable figures such as Mayoral Candidate Curtis Sliwa, who was praised and shouted out by the speakers as the next Mayor of NYC, and of his vision for restoring law and order in New York City.

As the evening concluded, the sentiment was clear—while the Queens Village Republican Club honored its past, it was firmly focused on the future. With the 2024 presidential election secured and conservative momentum growing, the club remains committed to shaping policies, electing strong leaders, and advancing the ideals that have guided it for a century and a half.

With unwavering dedication, the Queens Village Republican Club continues to serve as a beacon for conservative activism, ensuring that its voice remains strong for generations to come.