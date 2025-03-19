Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Young performers from across the tri-state area, including talented acts from Queens, will take the stage at Radio City Music Hall on April 8 for the annual Garden of Dreams Talent Show, a heartwarming showcase that gives children facing adversity a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform at the iconic venue.

The show will feature 150 young performers showcasing their talents through singing, dancing, instrumental performances, and more on one of the world’s most famous stages located at 1260 6th Ave. in Manhattan.

Organized by the Garden of Dreams Foundation, the annual event is part of the nonprofit’s mission to support children and families facing illness, financial hardship, or the loss or serious injury of a relative in uniform. Throughout the year, the foundation provides community projects, scholarships, mentorship programs, and holiday meal initiatives to assist those in need.

Since its inception in 2006, the Garden of Dreams Talent Show has given young performers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take the stage at Radio City Music Hall, offering them mentorship and encouragement from industry professionals and celebrities. This year, Queens hip-hop legend Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of Run-DMC is among the mentors helping participants prepare for their big moment.

“The annual talent show is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these remarkable young people facing unimaginable obstacles to share their talents with the world,” said Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of RUN DMC. “To work as hard as they do, and perform on the Great Stage of Radio City Music Hall, is a tremendous feat, and I am so proud to be part of this annual event.”

Of the many talented acts, Alexander T. from Fresh Meadows is a 12-year-old pianist who started playing piano around the age of 2. After taking lessons, he continued to teach himself to play by ear. When his sister, Olivia, was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 3, Alex sought music as an outlet during the challenging times and continued to develop his talent. After three and a half years of battling the illness, his sister has since been cancer-free. Alex, who learned about the talent show through the organization’s partner, The Sunrise Camp, will perform “Don’t Give Up On Me” by Andy Grammer.

“I chose it because it talks about people who are going through a tough time and how we’ll get through this together, and that’s really what this organization is all about, and I just love how that is,” said Alex. “ I’ve been practicing it for a couple of weeks now.”

Another Queens-based act includes Project Percussion, a drumline group of 11-14-year-olds based out of Hollis. The drumline program is one of the only ones to exist in Queens and was initially offered to the middle school students at Pathways Prep through the Police Athletic League. The group has been playing together for three years now and has done countless performances at corporate events, schools, and colleges. The group of seven will be performing a medley of songs and are eager to participate in front of such a large crowd.

“This is a really great group of kids,” said Aaron Guinness, the band director of Project Percussion. “They work really hard, and we’re really excited to perform in front of everyone, show everyone our talent, and show that we’re working out in Hollis, Queens.”

The talent show on April 8 starts at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, but tickets must be reserved in advance through the Garden of Dreams website.