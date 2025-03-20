Assembly Member Raga secures $750M for Mitchell-Lama housing, including Big Six in Woodside

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Assembly Member Steven Raga has helped secure $750 million in funding for the preservation of Mitchell-Lama housing in the New York State Legislature’s “One-House” state budget proposals.

The one-house proposals, released as rebuttals of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s executive budget proposals, mean that official negotiations over the 2025 State Budget can begin in earnest.

Raga, along with Parkchester Assembly Member Karines Reyes, welcomed the inclusion of $750 million in funding to cover the cost of preservation at Mitchell-Lama units, a program providing affordable rental and cooperative housing to moderate- and middle-income families.

The proposal also calls for $100 million to cover operating expenses at Mitchell-Lama sites.

Hochul had called for a reduction in Shelter Rent Taxes of at least 50% for Mitchell-Lama Residents in her State of the State proposals earlier this year.

Mitchell-Lama Program supports 105,000 units of housing that are affordable to low- and middle-income families, while Raga’s Assembly District is home to the Big Six in Woodside, a Mitchell-Lama site that houses nearly 1,000 families, which Raga says has been hit hard by recent local laws and high construction costs.

“The lack of investment from the state has led to thousands of Mitchell-Lamas becoming privatized, further worsening the housing affordability crisis. I am very happy the Assembly has recognized the need for a timely investment,” Raga said in a statement.

Raga additionally praised the State Legislature for introducing other initiatives to preserve affordable housing and put more money in the pockets of working-class New Yorkers.

In particular, he welcomed the inclusion of the New York Works tax credit and the NYC Renters Tax Credit. New York Works combines the Earned Income tax credit, Empire State, Child tax credit and the dependent exemption into one combined credit for most taxpayers – which Raga states will efficiently streamline savings for New Yorkers.

The NYC Renters Tax Credit, on the other hand, would create a new personal income tax credit for renters making less than $200,000, providing renters with a credit of up to $750. Raga said both credits are essential in order to help make New York more affordable.

Elsewhere, he praised the inclusion of Universal School Meals in the one-house proposal, which aims to strengthen access to free meals for all New York students. Raga said school meals are sometimes the only food that students are guaranteed access to and added that it is essential to ensure that students are well-fed in school.

State Sen. Mike Gianaris, the Senate Deputy Majority Leader, said he was proud to launch the one-house proposals, stating that the budget aims to ensure that children are receiving a safe, quality education, and that New York’s public transit is affordable and accessible. He also said the budget helps protect communities from a “federal government intent on doing them harm.”

The one-house proposals outline plans to provide long-term relief for working families and seniors through the Working Families Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit.

The proposals also outline plans for fair taxation by requiring the state’s wealthiest individuals and most profitable companies to pay more in taxes. The tax plans would also maintain middle and lower-income tax rates.

It also includes $180 million for after-school programming in schools across the state as well as $150 million for pre-K expansion.