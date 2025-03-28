Queens was alive with Irish spirit on Wednesday, March 26, as Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. hosted the 2nd Annual Irish American Heritage Celebration.

The event took place at the Helen Marshall Cultural Center in Queens Borough Hall, located at 120-55 Queens Blvd. in Kew Gardens, and featured a vibrant mix of music, performances, traditional Irish food, and honors for local Irish American leaders in the Queens community.

“I truly love celebrating culture and honoring the Irish in our community,” said Borough President Richards. “We all know that Queens is a great place to live, work, and visit because it is the most diverse county in the world, and while each of the nationalities represented here has made their own positive impact, our Irish community has done more than its fair share for this borough in shaping and contributing to the borough’s prosperity and vitality.”

The celebration offered guests a taste of Irish cuisine, including corned beef and cabbage and Irish soda bread, while a variety of performances brought the event to life. Irish folk singer Donie Carroll performed beloved songs such as “My Wild Irish Rose” and “Danny Boy,” while the Local 3 Sword of Light Pipes and Drums Band and dancers from the Bergin Academy of Irish Dance and the McManus Irish Dance School added to the festive atmosphere.

Among the honored guests were local Irish American leaders who were recognized for their contributions and outreach to the community. Honorees included Roseann McSorley, owner of Katch Astoria, Sean McDonald, President of the Local 3 Sword of Light Pipes and Drums Band, Francis McLoughlin, President of the Bayside St. Patrick’s Day Committee, Kieran Mahoney, Director of Outreach for the NYC Department of Finance, and Bridie Mitchell, a founding board member and volunteer at the New York Irish Center.

“The Irish community has long been a vital part of Queens,” Borough President Richards added during the celebration. “I’m proud to honor those who have helped preserve and promote this important heritage.”

The festivities will continue with the Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Bayside on March 29. To cap off the month of Irish pride, another celebration will be held at 1 p.m. on Bell Blvd., running from 35th Ave. to 43rd Ave.