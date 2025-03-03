Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. hosted a Town Hall meeting on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Queensborough Community College in Bayside as part of his ongoing Borough Hall on Your Block initiative in Northeast Queens.

The event brought together about 100 residents and a panel of over a dozen representatives, including Council Member Vickie Paladino, who represents District 19, and Community Board 7 and 11 leaders Chuck Apelian and Paul DiBennedetto. Representatives from Con Edison, the Department of Sanitation, the Department of Parks, and other agencies also addressed community concerns.

Richards praised officers from the 109th and 111th Precincts, acknowledging their efforts, particularly in response to a recent incident in which a 79-year-old man approached an officer outside the 111th Precinct brandishing a gun.

“Let’s give it up for the 109 and 111 precincts, especially over the course of the last few weeks. I’m proud of all that they do,” Richards said.

Following his remarks, Council Member Vickie Paladino was introduced to the audience and delivered opening comments.

“I never considered myself a politician, I work for you, the people,” Paladino said. “When you talk about politics in Queens, we don’t do the D or the R thing. When it comes to local issues and building our community, it’s not about us; it’s about you and what we can do for you.”

The event featured a panel of over a dozen representatives, each of whom introduced themselves and provided updates from their respective departments. The final portion of the meeting was dedicated to community Q&A, where residents had the opportunity to voice their concerns. Questions were submitted virtually in advance, and staff members read them aloud during the session.

A key topic of discussion was the “City of Yes” Plan, which sparked significant interest from Northeast Queens residents. Richards addressed concerns regarding potential development in the area.

“I do not anticipate you’re going to see all this development [in Northeast Queens],” Richards said. “Most of the time, when the city wants to develop, they’re going to do a neighborhood plan. Bayside is not in the queue right now, the three neighborhoods who are in the queue are Jamaica, Long Island City, and what we would now formally know as the Creedmoor campus. Not to say there won’t be any development, because we have Bay Terrace. I think you’ll see some minute development there.”

The Northeast Queens Borough on Your Block Town Hall provided residents with a platform to engage directly with elected officials and agency representatives on key local issues, from public safety to urban development. Throughout the meeting, Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. reassured attendees that their concerns were being heard and addressed. As discussions on infrastructure, housing, and community investments continue, Richards emphasized that ongoing and future initiatives aim to enhance the quality of life in Northeast Queens, ensuring that local neighborhoods remain safe, vibrant, and well-served.