Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. announced on Monday that his office received 912 applications for appointment to the borough’s 14 community boards this year.

Among them, 665 applications came from individuals not currently serving on a board, demonstrating heightened civic engagement across the borough.

The latest figures continue a trend of record-breaking application periods under Richards’ administration. Since taking office in 2020, his office has received 4,513 applications over five annual cycles. This year marks the third time in those five years that at least 900 applications have been submitted.

“Now more than ever, our city needs everyday residents who care about their communities to step up and offer a new generation of leadership. That’s exactly what more than 900 of our neighbors across Queens have done this year,” said Richards. “My team and I are excited to delve into this deep pool of applicants and appoint true leaders who strengthen and diversify our community boards. Thank you to all 912 applicants for their commitment to service!”

Compared to the previous year, which saw 848 total applications—including 593 from new applicants—this year’s numbers reflect continued interest in local civic participation. Richards attributes the surge to his office’s community outreach efforts, the digital transformation of the application process and his commitment to increasing diversity on community boards.

The application period for 2025 appointments opened on Jan. 7 and closed on Feb. 14. Those selected for a two-year term will be notified ahead of their official start date on April 1. Richards is expected to publicly announce the 2025 class of appointees in early April.

Community boards, established in 1963 as part of New York City’s Charter Revision, serve as local advisory bodies with responsibilities that include reviewing land use proposals, zoning changes and municipal service delivery. The 14 boards in Queens each consist of up to 50 unsalaried members who serve two-year terms. Board members must reapply at the end of their terms and undergo review before reappointment.

By charter, the borough president makes all appointments, and at least half of the members are nominated by City Council members representing their respective districts.

Richards has prioritized community engagement and equitable representation throughout his tenure. His administration has emphasized diversifying boards to better reflect the borough’s demographic makeup, which includes the largest immigrant population of any county in the United States.