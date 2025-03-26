Ridgewood building added to NYC’s Unsafe Buildings Program after years of decay

The Ridgewood building has accumulated an extraordinary amount in fines over the years.

After years of mounting violations, community frustration, and inaction, the city has officially declared a long-abandoned building in Ridgewood unsafe.

The building at 614 Woodward Ave. has been formally entered into the New York City Department of Buildings (DOB) Unsafe Buildings Program, following sustained advocacy from Council Members Robert Holden and Jennifer Gutiérrez and ongoing complaints from local residents. Vacant for years, the property has amassed over 100 violations, become a dumping ground, and fueled concerns about rodent infestations, structural hazards, and pedestrian safety.

“This is a step in the right direction,” said Holden. “We thank the DOB for listening to the community, and we will stay on the agency and the city to ensure that this process moves forward to a good resolution for those living in and around the area of the building.”

For years, 614 Woodward Ave. has been the site of over 40 DOB violations and 67 Environmental Control Board (ECB) violations. According to the DOB, these violations have contributed to over $529,875 in unpaid fines.

Additionally, the building has been abandoned, drawing unwanted attention from those looking to dump trash and debris.

The accumulation of refuse has led to significant rodent infestations, and the presence of old scaffolding and a sidewalk shed surrounding the property has created a dangerous environment for pedestrians and residents alike.

In response to these growing concerns, Holden and Gutiérrez joined forces to advocate for action from the city.

In February, the two council members sent a joint letter to the DOB and the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) requesting that the agencies take immediate action to address the property’s unsafe conditions. Their efforts were met with positive results, as the building was formally added to the Unsafe Buildings Program.

“We’re grateful to the Department of Buildings for their swift response and for officially entering 614 Woodward Avenue into the Unsafe Buildings Program,” said Gutiérrez. “This acknowledgment is an important next step forward, and we’re eager to ensure that the longstanding issues with this property are quickly and fully addressed to protect the health and safety of our community.”

The Unsafe Buildings Program is designed to address properties that present significant risks to public safety. According to the DOB, an unsafe building is defined as a structure that is open, vacant, unguarded, and/or structurally compromised.

Once a building is entered into the program, the department initiates legal proceedings in State Court to compel the owner to remedy the unsafe conditions. These proceedings are carried out under the provisions of the Administrative Code of the City of New York, specifically Sections 28-216.1 through 28-216.11.

The process begins with the DOB serving the property owner with a Notice of Survey and Summons, demanding that the owner take action to correct the unsafe conditions. The property will then undergo a survey or inspection before the court date.

If a judge determines that the building is unsafe and the owner has failed to take corrective action, the court may issue a Precept, which allows the city to take steps to remove the unsafe conditions and charge the owner for the costs incurred.

This news is a long-awaited relief for neighborhood residents. The neglected state of 614 Woodward Ave. has been a constant source of concern, with many fearing that the building would continue to deteriorate without intervention and pose even greater risks.