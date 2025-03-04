Rockaway Beach celebrates 50th annual Queens County St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Rockaway Beach celebrated Irish heritage and community spirit on Saturday, March 1, when the 50th annual Queens County St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicked off.

The milestone event honored local leaders and kicked off a month of St. Patrick’s Day festivities in the city.

The day’s celebrations began at 9 a.m. with mass at St. Francis de Sales on Beach 129th Street. Following the service, honorees and their families gathered for breakfast at the Knights of Columbus before heading back to Beach 130th Street to line up for the parade.

The procession began at 1 p.m., traveling down Newport Avenue, onto Beach 116th Street, and continuing along Rockaway Beach Boulevard to the grandstand at Beach 105th Street, before concluding at the St. Camillus parking lot on Beach 100th Street.

This year’s Grand Marshal was Terence Mullin, a Belle Harbor resident and co-owner of Callie’s on Beach 129th Street. Mullin, Vice President and Account Executive for Fidelity National Title’s New York National Commercial Services operation was widely recognized for his volunteer work.

Several honorary Grand Marshals, including Dr. James McLaughlin, a cardiologist for Crystal Run Healthcare, and Eileen Flannelly Mackell, Vice President of the Central Royalty Container Collection Fund of the International Longshoreman Association and the United States Maritime Alliance, joined him.

The parade also recognized Deputy Grand Marshals, including retired NYPD officer John Tansey; Brian Sharkey of the New York Corrections Department Emerald Society and Grand Council United Emerald Society; James Moroney of Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 21; stained glass artist Patrick Clark of Tribute Park; Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians members Joanne Larcheveque and retired NYPD officer Catherine O’Connor; Graybeard Bill Dunn; NYS Court Officer Michael Wallace; New York Guard 2nd Lieutenant Melissa Farrell; Kevin Bagley of DSNY; Brendan Gallagher of the Irish American Building Society; and Thomas Meyer, Vice President of Facilities, Support Services, and Emergency Preparedness at EHS.

Council Member Joann Ariola was also in attendance and adorned in a Deputy Grand Marshal sash. Ariola represents Rockaway Beach as part of her District 32 duties, along with Glendale, Forest Park, Woodhaven, Ozone Park, Howard Beach, and other surrounding areas.

“This parade is something that Rockaway looks forward to all year long. It is a time-honored tradition, and I am so happy to be a part of it,” Ariola stated.

“We are so grateful to the Queens County St. Patrick’s Day Parade committee and the Benn family for keeping Irish pride alive in our borough for 50 years.”

According to parade organizers, the New York City Knights of Saint Patrick was delighted to donate a substantial $2,500 to the Queens County Saint Patrick’s Parade Committee.

The generous contribution ensured the annual pre-parade breakfast, which provided a great start to the festivities.

Knights of Saint Patrick members, including Chairman John Tully, Secretary Martin Cottingham, Dr. James McLaughlin, and Brian Sharkey, presented Michael Benn with the donation at the Rockaway Beach Knights of Columbus Hall.

Michael Benn is the President and Chairman of the Queens County St. Patrick’s Day Parade and will lead the NYC Parade up Fifth Avenue as Grand Marshal on March 17.

Benn, 75, was born in Limerick City, Ireland, in 1948 and moved to the United States with his family in 1962. He graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School and earned a degree in accounting from Mercy College. Benn served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1972.

He and his wife Christina, also from Limerick, met in the Bronx and settled in Rockaway Beach, where they raised six children.

They are proud grandparents to 11 grandchildren and have been happily married for 53 years. They instilled in their children a strong sense of Irish heritage, Catholic values, and love for their culture.

Benn retired from the construction industry, having worked with Local 30 I.U.O.E. Operating Engineers and Local 608 Carpenters Union. Benn produces and directs “Au Suil Na Gael” (“In the Eyes of the Irish”), a television show that celebrates Irish culture.

Throughout his life, Benn has been recognized for his contributions, receiving honors from the New York City Council, the Tom Manton Award, the Irish Ministry Shining Star Award, and being named Queens County AOH Man of the Year.

His dedication to Irish heritage and community is a testament to his pride in his roots and love for Ireland.