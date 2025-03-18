AM Nily Rozic funds $43K safety upgrade at Bayside Hills elementary school

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A local Bayside Hills public school received a significant safety upgrade funded by a grant from Assembly Member Nily Rozic.

Rozic visited P.S. 390Q this month, located at 56th Ave. and 214th St. in Bayside Hills, to see the new fence installed along the front perimeter of the building. Rozic secured a $43,850 state grant to fund the fencing.

The new fence allows for a safer front yard area, as P.S. 390Q can utilize the outdoor space for educational and recreational purposes, including recess, outdoor classes, and wellness programs. Additionally, the fence provides an added layer of protection during student drop-off and pick-up times.

This funding follows a $12,275 grant Rozic allocated to P.S.390Q last year for an interactive floor projector that encourages students to learn in ways that feel more natural to them, using motor and social skills to master math, science, and language concepts through play

Rozic said that she prioritizes safety for school-aged children. “I am proud to allocate funding to this essential solution that creates a protective barrier between school grounds and the outside world, providing peace of mind to parents, guardians, and faculty while enabling educators to fully utilize their facilities for learning and play,” she said in a statement.

Melody Leib, principal of P.S. 390Q, said that she is grateful that Rozic has provided a safe, enclosed space for teachers, students, and families to feel at peace. “This fence is more than just a boundary—it’s a commitment to comfort, safety, and joy for our entire school community,” said Leib.

Rozic recently announced other community investments, including a $480,000 grant for a new science lab at P.S. 173 in Fresh Meadows and a $50,000 grant for Charles B. Wang Community Health Center in Flushing for a pilot parent support group and breastfeeding education program.