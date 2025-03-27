Assembly Member Nily Rozic honors local educator during Women’s History Month

Assembly Member Nily Rozic is celebrating trailblazing women who are making a lasting impact in their communities during Women’s History Month.

This year’s national theme, “Moving Forward Together! Women Educating and Inspiring Generations,” emphasizes the importance of honoring those who uplift and educate future generations. Rozic’s recognition of local leaders was part of a larger celebration that honored dozens of women from across the state, hosted by the New York State Legislative Women’s Caucus.

In line with this year’s theme, Rozic, who represents District 25, which includes neighborhoods such as Flushing, Hillcrest, Fresh Meadows, Bayside and Douglaston, honored Molly Wang, a distinguished educator and former longtime principal of P.S. 173, The Fresh Meadows School. Under Wang’s leadership, the school earned the prestigious Blue Ribbon Award from the U.S. Department of Education, thanks in part to its successful dual language program, which fostered an inclusive and dynamic learning environment for students.

Launched in 2006, the Mandarin/English Dual Language program at P.S. 173 is one of the few of its kind in NYC. The program serves grades 1 through 5, with half of the students English speakers and the other half Mandarin speakers. From second grade onward, students are taught by two teachers, one in each language, with first-grade students receiving instruction from a bilingual teacher. The curriculum is taught in both languages and follows New York State and NYC educational standards.

“Molly Wang exemplifies the spirit of Women’s History Month,” said Rozic. “Her dedication to education and her profound impact on generations of students and families is a powerful reminder of how one individual can uplift an entire community. I am proud to honor her contributions.”

Wang, reflecting on the recognition, said that it was the honor of her life to serve as the principal of P.S. 173 and witness the journey of the students during a crucial time in their lives.

“The achievements for which I am being recognized by Assemblywoman Rozic were certainly not accomplished on my own, and so I must also recognize with deep gratitude the team of dedicated teachers, administrators, and parents who gave so much of themselves for the benefit of our children,” said Wang.

The Council of School Supervisors and Administrators (CSA) also praised Wang’s leadership. “Molly Wang is a shining example of the transformative power of leadership in education,” said CSA President Henry D. Rubio. “Her work at P.S. 173 set a high standard for excellence and inclusion, and we are thrilled to see her recognized for her lasting impact.”

“As we reflect on the incredible women who have paved the way, let’s continue working toward a better future,” Rozic added. “Congratulations to Molly Wang for her leadership, commitment, and unwavering dedication to uplifting others.”

Throughout the month of March, Wang’s photo has been displayed in the New York State Capitol, a tribute to her legacy and the countless lives she has touched. “I am no less humbled by this honor, especially as I stand alongside so many women who have affected change for a brighter future,” said Wang.