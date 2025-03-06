Sen. Sanders discusses immigrant rights, church protections at Jamaica forum amid federal policy shifts

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

State Senator James Sanders Jr. hosted an immigrant rights forum on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Greater Allen AME Cathedral in Jamaica, bringing together legal experts, faith leaders, and community advocates to discuss the impact of shifting immigration policies on Southeast Queens.

Titled “Not a Sanctuary? What Should Our Community Do?” the event addressed concerns over the Trump administration’s immigration policies, particularly the rollback of protections for so-called “sensitive locations” such as churches, schools, and hospitals. Panelists warned that these changes have heightened fear and uncertainty within immigrant communities.

The discussion featured insights from Jazmine Gripper, co-director of the NYS Working Families Party; Attorney Marlon Kirton of the Kirton Law Firm; Reverend Paul A. Fleck, executive director of Immigration Law and Justice New York and chair of the NYS Council of Churches; Rev. Dr. Johnny Ray Youngblood of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church; Reverend Phillip Falayi, pastor of Hosanna City of Refuge Church; and Assembly Member Clyde Vanel. Sanders moderated the forum alongside Reverend Stephen A. Green, pastor of the Greater Allen AME Cathedral.

Policy changes spark concern

The forum followed a Jan. 20 announcement by Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Benjamin Huffman, who issued two directives reversing Biden-era policies on immigration enforcement. The first directive rescinded guidelines that had prevented Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) from conducting enforcement actions at sensitive locations. The second directive reintroduced a case-by-case approach to humanitarian parole while eliminating parole programs deemed inconsistent with the law.

Sanders opened the discussion by emphasizing the historical role of churches as sanctuaries, citing biblical references to places of refuge. He criticized the policy reversal, warning of potential consequences for religious institutions.

“With the removal of this age-old idea that the church was a sanctuary, that means a pastor could be up in the pulpit on a Sunday, the gospel may be upon him, that door may burst open, folk can saunter down the aisle of the church, grab the man or woman of God from the pulpit, and take that person out,” he said.

Legal strategies for faith-based institutions

Attorney Marlon Kirton educated attendees on how churches can protect themselves and their congregations from immigration enforcement actions. He outlined two key approaches:

Offensive strategy : Churches can file lawsuits to challenge law enforcement presence on their premises. Kirton referenced Quaker Friends vs. the Department of Homeland Security, a case in Maryland where churches argued that ICE raids deterred immigrant congregants from attending services and receiving community support.

: Churches can file lawsuits to challenge law enforcement presence on their premises. Kirton referenced Quaker Friends vs. the Department of Homeland Security, a case in Maryland where churches argued that ICE raids deterred immigrant congregants from attending services and receiving community support. Defensive strategy: Churches are not legally required to grant entry to ICE agents without a warrant signed by a judge. Kirton advised clergy members not to respond to subpoenas for congregants’ information without consulting a lawyer.

“No church, no pastor has any affirmative obligation to turn someone in because of their status,” Kirton said, clarifying that the only exception is if a crime is witnessed.

Reverend Paul A. Fleck urged attendees to advocate for the Access to Representation Act, which would ensure legal representation for all individuals facing deportation, and the New York For All Act, which seeks to prohibit local law enforcement from collaborating with ICE.

Faith leaders address community concerns

Throughout the discussion, faith leaders sought to reassure attendees while encouraging civic engagement. Reverend Phillip Falayi addressed the anxiety surrounding immigration enforcement, reminding the audience to remain hopeful.

“Let’s give ourselves peace. It’s going to be okay. There’s too much fear. God is at work,” Falayi said. “Did you forget when COVID hit? Everywhere was closed except for the house of God.”

Assembly Member Clyde Vanel emphasized that immigration is an issue that impacts the Black church community. Speaking to an audience largely composed of Black Southeast Queens residents, Vanel shared his personal experiences with xenophobia and highlighted recent policy shifts affecting Haitian immigrants.

“A couple of months ago, people said that I ate cats and dogs,” Vanel said, referencing past remarks from national leaders. He noted that the Trump administration recently rescinded the extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for more than 500,000 Haitians affected by the 2010 earthquake.

“So what do we do?” Vanel asked. “We must respond with litigation; we must use the courts. But we also have to make sure that we fight politically. There’s a congressional election in two years… we have to make sure that we put pressure on those congressmen in the midterm elections.”

Organizing for political action

Reverend Stephen A. Green reinforced the importance of political engagement, urging houses of worship to play an active role in holding elected officials accountable.

“We have to be very intentional about what is taking place and what is on the horizon,” Green said. “As we approach this City Council election in June, or the primary mayoral election, we must ask these questions to those who are running for office: Where do you stand on protecting all of God’s children?”

The forum concluded with audience members asking questions to panelists, many seeking guidance on how to protect themselves and their communities in the face of changing federal policies.