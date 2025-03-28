23andMe bankruptcy sparks privacy concerns; Sen. Sanders urges deletion of genetic data

State Sen. James Sanders, who represents the 10th District in Queens, is urging all 23andMe customers to delete their genetic data following the company’s bankruptcy filing last week. The move comes amid concerns that the company’s extensive genetic database could potentially fall into the hands of an unknown third party.

23andMe, which allows users to trace their ancestry through an at-home DNA kit, had been facing financial struggles for several months. On Sunday, March 23, the company announced it had entered federal bankruptcy proceedings. With more than 15 million users, the company also revealed its intention to pursue a sale in search of a potential buyer.

This prospect of a sale has raised the alarm over the safety of user’s data, including DNA and medical information. Several elected officials, including Sanders, advise users to remove all personal data from the platform to safeguard their privacy before a sale to an undisclosed third party is finalized.

Many Queens residents have embraced 23andMe as a means to explore their heritage, drawn by the borough’s diverse, multicultural makeup. The availability of genetic testing has piqued the curiosity of those eager to connect with their roots in a borough renowned for its global influence.

In an open letter to customers on March 26, 23andMe said customer data will remain protected and that the recent bankruptcy filing does not change how the company stores, manages or protects customer data.

“Any buyer of 23andMe will be required to comply with applicable law with respect to the treatment of customer data,” the company said in the open letter.

However, Sanders encouraged users to protect their “most personal information” by deleting permanently deleting their personal and genetic data.

“We cannot risk our genetic data being auctioned off or exposed. I strongly urge all consumers to act now and delete everything stored with 23andMe before it’s too late,” Sanders said in a statement.

Sanders encouraged users to delete data by logging into their accounts, accessing account settings and clicking “23andMe data”. From there, users are advised to click “view,” download a copy of their data if desired and click “Permanently Delete Data” and confirm via email.

They are also advised to request the destruction of their biological sample in account preferences and withdraw any consent given for research participation.

“Delete, delete, delete. Protect your privacy, protect your family, and don’t let your data become someone else’s product,” Sanders added.

Anyone requiring assistance or more information about their rights is urged to visit https://oag.ca.gov/privacy/ ccpa or contact Sanders’ district office.

New York Attorney-General Letitia James also urged all 23andMe users to take steps to delete their personal data in a post on X on Tuesday afternoon.

23andMe’s bankruptcy is concerning, and I am urging New Yorkers to take action to safeguard their data from being sold.

⁰New Yorkers can follow these steps to delete their data or destroy any DNA samples held by 23andMe. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/wbIi5YeoU1 — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) March 25, 2025

Meanwhile, State Sen. Liz Krueger and Assembly Member Linda Rosenthal have called on Gov. Kathy Hochul to immediately the New York Health Information Privacy Act in light of the 23andMe bankruptcy.

The bill aims to provide for the protection of health information by establishing requirements for communications to individuals about their health information. The bill would also require either written consent or a designated necessary purpose for the processing of an individual’s health information.

“The 23andMe bankruptcy should be a wake-up call. Our health data is being collected, tracked, and sold to third parties by the very companies that are supposed to be taking care of us – including women’s health apps, which tend to have vague or hard-to-find privacy policies,” Krueger said in a statement.