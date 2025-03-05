Scooter-riding groper sought in broad daylight assault in Elmhurst: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly groped a woman in Elmhurst before riding off on a red and black scooter toward Roosevelt Avenue.

The Queens Special Victims Squad is looking for a scooter-riding groper who targeted a 37-year-old woman in Elmhurst in broad daylight on the afternoon of Saturday, March 1.

The victim was walking past a house at 41-47 77th St. at around 1:15 p.m. when the suspect rode up behind the victim and grabbed her rear end, police said Wednesday. The perpetrator sped away from the scene on his red and black scooter northbound on 77th Street before turning left onto Roosevelt Avenue and heading toward Jackson Heights.

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst responded to the scene and found the victim was not injured during the encounter.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as having a light complexion. He wore a black helmet, a black jacket, black pants, and white sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this forcible touching investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through March 2, the 110th Precinct has reported 20 sex crimes so far in 2025, two fewer than the 22 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 9.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report.