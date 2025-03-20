Second teen arrested for fatal stabbing of 14-year-old outside Sunnyside McDonald’s last month: NYPD

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday and charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of 14-year-old Julian Corniell during a brawl at a McDonald’s restaurant in Sunnyside last month.

Members of the NYPD’s Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 16-year-old boy in the confines of the 110th Precinct on Thursday morning and transported him to the 108th Precinct in Long Island City, where he was booked for the murder of Julian Corniell of 159th Street in South Jamaica on the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 14.

The alleged killer was not identified because he is a minor and an NYPD spokesman could not say which neighborhood the teenager was in when he was taken into custody.

Another 14-year-old boy was arrested hours after the fatal stabbing, but he was not charged with murder.

Corniell attended a middle school in Jackson Heights but transferred to Hillcrest High School after he was subjected to bullying on multiple occasions. Corniell got into a fight with several other teens at the fast-food restaurant at around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 14. The altercation may have started inside the McDonald’s and spilled onto the street where he was stabbed multiple times in his abdomen.

Police from the 108th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a male stabbed at 38-02 Queens Blvd., where they found the teen in a pool of blood. A knife was recovered nearby.

EMS responded to the location and rushed Corniell to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, where he was pronounced dead a short while later.

The 14-year-old boy that was arrested hours after Corniell was killed was charged with first-degree gang assault. The 16-year-old arrested on Thursday was charged with murder in the second degree, manslaughter, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD.