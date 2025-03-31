Sen. Liu and Mets owner Cohen outline $8B plan for Flushing Skypark and new pedestrian bridge as part of Metropolitan Park project

New York State Senator John Liu hailed an ambitious park project near Citi Field as a “home run” for Queens on Sunday, announcing plans to introduce legislation that would clear the way for the Metropolitan Park casino development.

The proposed project would transform the parkland surrounding the Mets’ home field into a vibrant commercial space.

More specifically, it will also help Mets owner Steve Cohen in his bid to build an $8 billion dollar casino complex in Flushing.

During the press conference, Liu unveiled the big plan for the Flushing Skypark at Metropolitan Park, an infrastructure project that aims to revitalize the neighborhood’s waterfront and connect the town’s downtown area to neighborhoods separated by Flushing Creek.

Liu emphasized the need for improved public infrastructure as part of the larger Metropolitan Park casino development plan. The Skypark section of the plan includes expanding the borough’s pedestrian and bike path network.

Cohen and Hard Rock International embraced the Skypark vision. The agreement formalizes their “commitment to secure regulatory approvals and public and private funding” necessary to complete the Flushing Skypark project.

A pedestrian and bicycle bridge inspired by Manhattan’s High Line will span the Flushing Creek and connect downtown Flushing from 39th Avenue and College Point Boulevard to Willets Point. The centerpiece will be a new pedestrian and bicycle bridge lined with recreational and congregate facilities connecting Downtown Flushing and Willets Point as part of the plan.

Liu will soon introduce legislation to expand the permitted uses for the 50 acres of asphalt parking lots around Citi Field.

“The Flushing community has long aspired to have greater access to our waterfront and the other side of Flushing Creek,” Liu said. “The Roosevelt Avenue and Northern Boulevard bridges cater to vehicular traffic but deter pedestrians and cyclists. The new Flushing Skypark will greatly enhance recreational and transportation options, and I am heartened by the sincere commitment of Steve Cohen and Hard Rock International to making it happen.”

Liu added that Cohen and Hard Rock International committed to paying $100 million for capital improvements to the infrastructure of Flushing Meadows Corona Park, which he said would be a “substantial benefit” for the community.

“In the spirit of collaboration I will introduce legislation to create a pathway that makes these community benefits possible,” the senator said.

Cohen said the planned Skypark will benefit Queens, but if it does not come to fruition, he will stick to his commitment to improving the larger Flushing Meadows park.

“Metropolitan Park is committed to working to make Flushing Skypark a reality,” he said. “And if for any reason we cannot, then we will still follow through on our commitment to the community by dedicating $100 million to the betterment of Flushing Meadows Corona Park.”

Although the project has garnered strong support from many NYC and Queens representatives, including Borough President Donovan Richards and much of the city council, it also faces opposition. Richards, who has long championed the Metropolitan Park plan, called it a “grand slam” for Northwest Queens, a region historically overlooked in terms of investment.

“As I have made abundantly clear for more than a year, the Metropolitan Park plan is a grand slam for Northwest Queens — a region of our borough that has historically been minimized, marginalized, and maligned,” said Richards. “In a time of growing economic uncertainty, this revolutionary project would create 23,000 good-paying union jobs, unlocking new levels of upward mobility for families across Corona, Flushing, and beyond. Meanwhile, a nine-figure community improvement fund, a 25-acre park, and a Queens-specific food hall that will boost countless local small businesses will generate positive outcomes for generations of area families.”

Richards also expressed his pride in working closely with the development group throughout the land use review process to ensure the surrounding communities benefit most from the project. “Metropolitan Park would replace a parking lot that sits unused for more than 200 days per year,” he added. “I’m deeply grateful to the legislative leadership of State Senator John Liu and Assembly Member Larinda Hooks, as well as former Assembly Member Jeffrion Aubry — partners who believe Northwest Queens families deserve this kind of historic, holistic investment in their future.”

Queens state Sen. Jessica Ramos, also a candidate for mayor, said last May that she would not introduce legislation to alienate parkland in Corona for a casino.

“Whether people rallied for or against Metropolitan Park, I heard the same dreams for Corona,” she said. “We want investment and opportunity, we are desperate for green space and recreation for the whole family. We disagree on the premise that we have to accept a casino in our backyard as the trade-off.”