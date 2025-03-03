NY Senate passes Addabbo bill ensuring schools receive notice of nearby construction

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York State Senate has approved legislation introduced by Senator Joseph Addabbo to ensure that schools within New York City’s five boroughs receive adequate notice of nearby construction projects.

The bill, S.1186, passed the Senate on Monday, Feb. 24, and now moves forward for consideration in the Assembly Transportation Committee.

Senator Addabbo’s bill mandates that county superintendents provide written notification to both public and nonpublic schools at least 14 days before the start of construction projects within a 300-foot radius of any school building used for student instruction.

The notice will help schools prepare for any potential disruptions caused by construction activities, such as traffic congestion, detours, or other accessibility challenges.

Addabbo currently represents the Senate’s 15th District, which includes the neighborhoods of Glendale, Middle Village, Ridgewood, Woodhaven, and other surrounding areas. In response to the Senate’s approval, he emphasized the importance of the bill.

“My bill is both common sense and important. It ensures that all school districts are notified of nearby construction projects in advance, allowing necessary steps to maintain the safety and accessibility of school grounds,” he stated.

“By giving schools 14 days’ notice, we can also help avoid disruptions and ensure that students, parents, and faculty have safe, uninterrupted access to their schools.”

The legislation aims to foster better coordination between construction projects and schools, allowing school administrators to make necessary arrangements to ensure safety and minimize disruption. Addabbo noted that the 14-day notice period is critical for schools to adjust their traffic patterns or communicate with parents about any changes in routine.

However, the 14-day notification requirement will not apply in emergency situations where construction must begin immediately for safety reasons.

The bill’s approval in the Senate marks a significant step toward enhancing communication between construction projects and schools. It now awaits action in the Assembly Transportation Committee, where it will be reviewed before potentially moving forward for a full vote in the Assembly.

Senator Addabbo expressed confidence that the bill’s practical and safety-focused approach will gain broad support and ultimately benefit students, faculty, and families across the city.