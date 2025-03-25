NY Senate passes bill to expand free lung cancer screenings; Assembly vote pending

Senator Joseph Addabbo’s bill on mandating health insurance for lung cancer has been approved by the Senate.

The New York State Senate has unanimously passed Senate Bill S. 2000, a significant step toward improving the early detection and treatment of lung cancer in New York.

The bill is sponsored by Senator Joseph Addabbo who represents the Senate’s 15th District, which includes the neighborhoods of Glendale, Middle Village, Ridgewood, Woodhaven. It mandates that health insurance providers cover follow-up screening and diagnostic services for lung cancer without any patient cost-sharing.

This legislation is designed to address a critical gap in healthcare coverage and remove the financial barriers that often prevent patients from accessing necessary follow-up tests.

Lung cancer continues to be one of the most common and deadly cancers in New York, and the statistics are startling. Every year, over 6,700 men and 7,200 women are diagnosed with lung cancer in the state. Tragically, approximately 3,800 men and 3,600 women succumb to the disease annually.

Despite the prevalence of lung cancer, early detection remains a challenge because symptoms of the disease typically do not appear until it has reached an advanced stage. At this point, treatment options are limited, and survival rates decrease dramatically.

The effectiveness of lung cancer screening in detecting the disease in its early stages is well-documented. However, a major barrier to utilizing these life-saving screenings is the financial burden that many patients face. Despite being eligible for screening, only about 19.5% of those recommended for testing actually undergo the procedure.

One primary reason for this low participation rate is the cost-sharing requirements associated with health insurance plans. Co-pays, co-insurance, and deductibles all create financial obstacles for individuals who might otherwise seek out screenings that could detect cancer early and increase their chances of survival.

Addabbo’s bill seeks to eliminate these financial barriers by ensuring that follow-up screenings and diagnostic services for lung cancer are fully covered by insurance without any out-of-pocket costs for the patient.

This change is expected to significantly increase the number of individuals who seek early screening, leading to more diagnoses at treatable stages and ultimately saving lives.

“Far too many people are impacted by cancer, either personally or through a close relative or friend. I’m proud to make early detection screening and treatment available to everyone, especially those who would otherwise avoid these important tools, due to the cost,” said Addabbo.

“An individual’s health is one of the most precious things affecting your physical, mental, and emotional well-being. That’s why it’s so important to be proactive about your health and take appropriate actions to prevent illness and disease.”

The bill received bipartisan support in the Senate, highlighting the widespread agreement on the importance of improving lung cancer detection and treatment in New York.

In addition to legislative backing, advocacy groups such as the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) have lent their full support to the bill, recognizing the critical need for early detection and affordable treatment options.