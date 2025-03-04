Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Spin Bagel, a new health-conscious bagel shop, opened on Feb. 17 in Bayside, replacing the longtime neighborhood staple Top Bagel, which operated for more than 20 years before closing permanently in April.

The new shop at 40-18 Bell Blvd. is owned by Queens natives Yvonne and Cliff Themistocleous, who aim to reinvent traditional breakfast favorites by offering clean ingredients and gut-friendly options, including sourdough bagels that are fermented for improved digestion.

The couple, who have lived in Bayside for most of their lives, had long dreamed of opening their own business but waited for the right opportunity. Yvonne, a clinical dietitian with over 15 years of experience, and Cliff, who has a background in construction and a family history in the Manhattan deli business, saw potential in the former bagel shop’s location on the bustling neighborhood street.

“I just felt if we were going to open a food establishment, I had to remain within the scope of my practice,” said Yvonne. “I just didn’t feel right providing foods that I know are not beneficial, nutritious, or healthy for the public. This location had been a bagel store for a long time. I think someone came in and said this place had been a bagel store for over 20, 30 years, so we figured, why reinvent the wheel?”

Spin Bagel differentiates itself by using unbleached and unbromated flour, avoiding processed ingredients, and cooking exclusively with avocado oil, olive oil, or real butter. Their bagel recipe is vegan, and they do not offer cold cuts or processed meats. Instead, their turkey and roast beef are prepared in-house, and their French ham is uncured and nitrate-free. The shop also makes its own jellies from fresh fruit without preservatives.

“We also carry a French ham that is uncured, so there’s no nitrates in any of our meats. That goes for our bacon and our Canadian bacon, and everything is pretty much clean ingredients,” said Yvonne.

The concept stems in part from Cliff’s personal experience. He recalled how years of eating takeout while working in the city left him feeling sluggish and unhealthy until Yvonne helped him transition to a cleaner diet.

“I was in bad shape, and then after we started eating clean, all of a sudden, I had more energy than ever, my joints didn’t hurt, and other problems just kind of went away, and I was very happy for it,” said Cliff.

Beyond its bagels, Spin Bagel offers unique Greek-inspired items, including rustic bread from Greece and an ancient grain called Zia, as well as specialty bagels such as Zaatar and rosemary and olive oil. Their selection of cream cheese spreads includes flavors like spicy feta and fig.

Since opening, the shop has received strong support from the local Greek community and Bayside residents eager to try its health-conscious take on a New York breakfast classic. Despite some industry skepticism about the viability of a clean-eating model, Yvonne remains committed to her vision.

“Just to be in our community and to be able to give back, I think that was a big inspiration for us as well because we’re from the neighborhood,” she said. “Vendors told us we’re not going to make any money, but I would rather bring awareness to people and let the product speak for itself. Eat the bagel and then tell me how you feel after.”