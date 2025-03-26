The Voelker Orth Museum, located at 149-19 38th Ave. in Flushing, is welcoming the season with a vibrant lineup of spring events designed to help visitors enjoy the warmer weather in its serene bird sanctuary and Victorian garden.

Housed in a beautifully preserved home that once belonged to a German immigrant family in the 1890s, the museum offers a window into the past through its art, architecture, and lovingly maintained landscape. Designated a New York City landmark in 2007, the home now operates as a private non-profit, hosting a wide range of programs, classes, and tours that invite New Yorkers to explore history, nature, and culture in one unique setting.

Here’s a look at some of their upcoming spring events:

Enjoy the new Spring plants and blooms by spending the afternoon in their peaceful and gorgeous garden, open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Stop by for a museum tour to explore historical architecture and period rooms. Tour hours are Sunday and Tuesday from 1 to 4 p.m. A donation of $5 is suggested. The museum will be closed on Sunday, April 20, and Sunday, May 25. Visitors can attend by dropping in or making an appointment.

On Sunday, March 30, at 1 p.m., the museum is hosting a gilded goblets workshop at the on-site annex workshop space. Led by Phyllis Ger, guests will create their own unique bejeweled designs with a variety of glassware and materials. Guests may also bring their own glassware if they desire to make their own one-of-a-kind gilded goblet. Admission at the door is $10 and $8 for museum members.

Starting April 1, visit artist Eun Young Choi’s latest installation, Sarang-Bang, every Sunday and Tuesday at 1 p.m. “Sarang-Bang” refers to a male social space in a traditional Korean home that serves as a study and drawing room. Artist Choi will reconfigure the museum’s dining room and invite guests to share family and community stories that will be reflected in the installation over tea. The opening reception for the completed exhibition will be Sunday, April 13, from 2-4 p.m.

For more information, visit the museum’s website.